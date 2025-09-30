The federal government has directed WAEC and NECO to adopt full computer-based test (CBT) for all their examinations by 2026

WAEC and NECO conduct the Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) for students completing secondary school

Students are required to pass at least six subjects, including Mathematics and English Language, to further their education in tertiary institutions

FCT, Abuja - In April, the federal government of Nigeria formally directed the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO) to fully adopt computer-based test (CBT) for all examinations by 2026.

The ministry of education specified that objective sections must transition by November 2025, with full integration of both objective and essay components by the 2026 examination cycle.

Legit.ng reports that WAEC had already piloted a CBT format for its private candidates in 2023, with over 8,000 candidates participating in the inaugural edition.

It is believed that the federal government's decision stemmed from their resolve to end examination malpractice in the country’s education sector.

Tunji Alausa, the minister of education, shared that the government had conducted a comprehensive review of the country’s examination systems shortly after he assumed office.

The minister confirmed that extensive consultations had already been held with the leadership of WAEC, NECO, the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), and the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS).

In July, Alausa monitored a pilot CBT SSCE conducted by NECO at Sascon International School, Maitama, Abuja.

Alausa, who praised NECO for the seamless conduct of the pilot exercise, said future school-based Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCEs) would move away from being held within schools and instead take place at designated CBT centres. He applauded NECO for its readiness to transition fully to CBT, describing the pilot phase as proof of the council’s capacity and commitment to examination reforms.

The minister expressed optimism about Nigeria’s capacity to modernise its examination system and reduce widespread malpractice through digital innovation.

Earlier, highlighting the advantages of CBT, Alausa noted that the system simplified the exam process while significantly curbing cheating.

He stated:

“We now have clear evidence that when exams are done using technology, the level of fraud is minimised to almost zero."

On infrastructure and logistics, particularly in remote areas, Alausa acknowledged the challenges but assured that scalable solutions are in progress.

He said:

“Are we going to be ready to provide every single needed infrastructure by November? No. But as we move into the future, we will be ready. We have to challenge ourselves as a government."

Educationists caution against CBT use

Meanwhile, notable educationists like Dr. Dallat Gershom Danglah and Alex Maiyanga have cautioned the authorities on the use of CBT in the conduct of WAEC and NECO examinations in secondary schools across the country.

The duo stressed the need for the authorities to tarry awhile on the implementation of the proposed policy due to the challenges associated with computer literacy and power supply in Nigeria.

Guardian, in August, quoted Danglah as saying:

“It’s all right, it’s a good thing, though. But the question is, are we ready for this now? Because there are so many challenges that we’re going to encounter in this migration from paper and pen writings to computer-based writings, as you may remember, during JAMB, they encountered a problem.

“How are we sure that if we migrate completely from paper and pen to computer-based tests, we are not going to encounter the same problem? Because if you look at it carefully."

FG declares technical colleges tuition-free

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government approved a nationwide tuition-free policy for all Federal Science and Technical Colleges, removing the cost barrier for thousands of students seeking technical education.

The initiative, which also cancels several mandatory charges, is aimed at expanding access to skills-based learning and supporting families struggling with rising school expenses.

According to the federal ministry of education, the policy eliminates payments for boarding, uniforms, textbooks, exercise books, prospectus, identity cards, medical services, clubs and societies, vocational activities, utilities, website or e-result services, extra lessons, and insurance.

