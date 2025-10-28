How to Apply for FG’s YEIDEP Programme and Get N500,000 Funding
- The Nigerian government as reopened the portal for the 2025 YEIDEP scheme, after several postponement
- The scheme seeks to empower Nigerian youths with up to N500,000 to for businesses in selected sectors
- Eligible candidates have been asked to visit the YEIDEP portal or join their Facebook page for daily updates
Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.
The Nigerian government has reopened the application portal for the 2025 Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalization Programme (YEIDEP) after several postponements.
The initiative aims to empower young Nigerians through entrepreneurship, skills training, and access to business funding. Successful applicants can receive grants ranging from ₦50,000 to ₦500,000 to start or expand ventures in selected sectors.
According to the organisers, the scheme seeks to reduce unemployment, fight poverty, and equip youths with the tools needed to build sustainable income and contribute to national development.
Focus areas
YEIDEP targets young entrepreneurs operating or interested in the following sectors:
- Agriculture
- Fashion and Creative Industry
- Technology (ICT)
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Renewable Energy
- Other productive and emerging industries
Eligibility criteria
To qualify for the 2025 YEIDEP grant, applicants must:
- Be a Nigerian citizen aged 18 to 35 years
Possess a valid NIN and BVN
- Hold an account with Lotus Bank, Keystone Bank, or Fidelity Bank
- Show interest in or already operate within an approved business sector
- Be willing to participate in mandatory training and mentorship sessions
Benefits of the programme
Successful applicants will gain:
- Business grants ranging from ₦50,000 to ₦500,000
- Access to entrepreneurship training and mentorship
- Business financing and enterprise development services
- Empowerment tools and platforms for sustainable growth
How to apply
According to details released by MSME Africa, interested and eligible youths can apply through the official YEIDEP portal and complete their registration process.
Applicants are also encouraged to join the YEIDEP Facebook page for daily updates and verified announcements.
A previous report by Legit.ng revealed that the programme’s earlier postponement followed cases of fraud, as scammers attempted to extort money from unsuspecting Nigerians.
Group launches ₦100,000 gant for petty traders
Legit.ng earlier reported that thousands of small-scale traders across Nigeria are set to benefit from the Petty Traders Grant Support Programme, a new financial empowerment scheme designed to uplift street vendors, market sellers, and micro-entrepreneurs struggling to access capital.
The initiative, which offers ₦10,000 to ₦100,000 in free grants, targets individuals whose livelihoods depend on petty trading, from food vendors and kiosk owners to shoe repairers, tailors, and recharge card sellers, and other nano business owners nationwide.
At the heart of the programme is a simple goal: to help Nigerians grow self-sustaining businesses without the usual hurdles of collateral, company registration, or complex paperwork. unlike most loan schemes, the Petty Traders Grant is completely non-repayable, making it accessible to people who may not qualify for bank credit.
Source: Legit.ng
Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng