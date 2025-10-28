The Nigerian government as reopened the portal for the 2025 YEIDEP scheme, after several postponement

The scheme seeks to empower Nigerian youths with up to N500,000 to for businesses in selected sectors

Eligible candidates have been asked to visit the YEIDEP portal or join their Facebook page for daily updates

The Nigerian government has reopened the application portal for the 2025 Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalization Programme (YEIDEP) after several postponements.

The initiative aims to empower young Nigerians through entrepreneurship, skills training, and access to business funding. Successful applicants can receive grants ranging from ₦50,000 to ₦500,000 to start or expand ventures in selected sectors.

According to the organisers, the scheme seeks to reduce unemployment, fight poverty, and equip youths with the tools needed to build sustainable income and contribute to national development.

Focus areas

YEIDEP targets young entrepreneurs operating or interested in the following sectors:

Agriculture

Fashion and Creative Industry

Technology (ICT)

Entertainment

Sports

Renewable Energy

Other productive and emerging industries

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for the 2025 YEIDEP grant, applicants must:

Be a Nigerian citizen aged 18 to 35 years

Possess a valid NIN and BVN

Hold an account with Lotus Bank, Keystone Bank, or Fidelity Bank

Show interest in or already operate within an approved business sector

Be willing to participate in mandatory training and mentorship sessions

Benefits of the programme

Successful applicants will gain:

Business grants ranging from ₦50,000 to ₦500,000

Access to entrepreneurship training and mentorship

Business financing and enterprise development services

Empowerment tools and platforms for sustainable growth



How to apply

According to details released by MSME Africa, interested and eligible youths can apply through the official YEIDEP portal and complete their registration process.

Applicants are also encouraged to join the YEIDEP Facebook page for daily updates and verified announcements.

A previous report by Legit.ng revealed that the programme’s earlier postponement followed cases of fraud, as scammers attempted to extort money from unsuspecting Nigerians.

