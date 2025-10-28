WAEC announces mock computer-based test for private candidates on October 29, 2025, ahead of its full digital transition for WASSCE

The new CBT format aims to curb examination malpractice and enhance the credibility and efficiency of WAEC’s assessment process

Candidates are urged to log in to the mock platform using their exam numbers to familiarize themselves with the new testing interface

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the commencement of a mock Computer-Based Test (CBT) for private candidates ahead of the 2025 Second Series of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to the Council, the mock test will hold on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, from 8:00 a.m., and is designed to help candidates familiarize themselves with the new examination format before the main assessment.

In a post on the council's official X account, candidates are advised to visit https://mockcbt.waec.org.ng and log in using their examination number 5010101520 to participate.

WAEC moves to curb exam malpractice

The introduction of CBT into the WASSCE system marks a major milestone in WAEC’s digital transition. The council explained that the new format is aimed at enhancing examination integrity and minimizing malpractice that has plagued paper-based tests in the past.

Earlier in the year, WAEC confirmed that the 2025 First Series will feature computer-based testing for the objective papers, while essay and practical sections will adopt a hybrid model. In this setup, questions will be displayed on a computer screen while candidates will write their responses in traditional answer booklets.

The examination body stated that this transition aligns with its broader goal of integrating technology into its operations to improve efficiency and credibility.

Candidates encouraged to prepare for transition

WAEC described the upcoming mock test as an opportunity for candidates to gain confidence and become comfortable with the CBT environment before the main examination. The Council assured that the exercise will be simple and user-friendly.

A message from the examination board to candidates read: “We wish you success and a wonderful experience.”

The initiative is also expected to reduce logistical challenges, including the printing and movement of materials, while speeding up result processing.

