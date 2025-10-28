The Lagos State Government has launched a free six-month vocational training and internship programme to empower unemployed youths

Tagged “Get Skilled, Earn Money,” the initiative offers hands-on experience in high-demand trades across multiple centres in Lagos

Eligible residents aged 18 to 35 can register online at no cost to gain practical skills and industry exposure

The Lagos State Government has unveiled a new Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme designed to equip young residents with practical skills and industry experience.

The initiative, titled “Get Skilled, Earn Money,” was launched through the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment in collaboration with the Ishk Tolaram Foundation.

Officials stated that the programme aims to enhance employability and foster self-reliance among unemployed youths across the state.

It is structured to run for six months, comprising a three-month intensive vocational training phase followed by a three-month paid internship.

The internship component is expected to provide participants with valuable exposure to real-life work environments.

Vocational training opportunities across Lagos

The TVET programme is open to unemployed residents aged 18 to 35 who hold a Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) ID and have completed at least secondary school education.

Training will be offered in high-demand vocational fields including:

• Fashion Design

• Solar Installation

• Masonry and Tiling

• Plumbing and Pipe Fitting

• Carpentry and Furniture Making

• Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

To ensure accessibility, training centres have been strategically located in six key areas: Ikeja, Oko-Oba, Oshodi, Oworonshoki, Ogba, and Ojodu.

Free registration and contact details

Registration for the programme is free and can be completed online via bit.ly/Tvettraining or by scanning the QR code featured on the official flyer.

For further enquiries, residents are encouraged to contact 07088722191 or visit the Ministry’s social media platforms: Facebook @Lagoswealthcreation and Instagram @lagosweeathcreation.

Lagos state

Lagos State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is the country’s commercial and economic hub.

Bordered by the Atlantic Ocean, it boasts a vibrant port and a dynamic urban landscape. With a population exceeding 20 million, Lagos is the most populous state in Nigeria and home to diverse cultures and industries.

The state comprises five administrative divisions and hosts the nation’s largest city, Lagos, which includes key districts like Ikeja, Victoria Island, and Lekki.

Known for its entrepreneurial spirit, Lagos drives innovation, finance, entertainment, and technology, making it a strategic centre for development and investment in West Africa.

