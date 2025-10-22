Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has slammed Peter Obi for attacking the federal government's new policy on Mathematics

Omokri said the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate didn’t even get credit in Mathematics, yet he wants Art students to pass it

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their thought on what they think about the new policy

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has lashed out at the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for attacking the Federal Government policy on Mathematics for arts students in Nigeria.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Ministry of Education announced that arts and humanities students will no longer be required to present a credit pass in mathematics in their Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) as a condition for admission into universities and polytechnics.

Omokri said Obi didn’t even get credit in Mathematics in his WAEC result, yet he wants Art students to pass it.

He said that by Obi’s standard, he did not merit his admission into the university.

The social critic suggested that Obi should return his certificate to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Omokri stated this in a post shared via his X handle @renoomokri on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

“Someone who did not even get a credit in mathematics insists that Nigerian art students must pass mathematics during WAEC before they can gain admission into a university. That means Peter Obi should return his certificate to UNN. By his own admission, he did not merit his admission.

“President Tinubu is giving you student loans to facilitate your university dreams, while Obi is placing roadblocks in your way.

“If you are an art student, vote for Peter Obi at your own risk!”

Nigerians react to FG’s new policy on mathematics

@mufubaba

It’s the person merely had necessary credit to study philosophy now wants to raise the stakes for incoming students.

Were ni obi se.

How Dey believe this man improved education in Anambra state is still a surprise to me.

@uramahspeaks

So a whole reno don’t know that there was a time when university standard was 3 credit in any relevant course and that it was recently that the standard was 5 credit including maths and english.



sha as you post peter obi alleged result try post baba own let’s compare.

@ubanesesam21

No records exist of Obi admitting he "did not merit" admission; that's an unverified assertion. The policy debate centers on modern standards, not retroactively invalidating past entries.

@cpn_pachuky

A pass in mathematics is ok for an arts subject. It could be E8 or D7, discarding it entirely is bad

Mathematics remains compulsory for students at O’Level exams

Recall that the Federal Government clarified that Mathematics remains compulsory for all students sitting for O-Level examinations.

Recent changes to tertiary admission criteria do not exempt candidates from registering or taking Mathematics.

The Ministry of Education says the reform aims to expand access while maintaining core academic standards.

FG unveils new curriculum for primary, secondary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria unveiled a revised curriculum structure for basic, senior secondary, and technical education, aimed at equipping learners with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

In a statement released on Sunday and signed by Boriowo Folasade, director of press and public relations at the Ministry of Education, officials confirmed that the curriculum overhaul had been completed following a comprehensive review process.

