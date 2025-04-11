Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu awarded ₦10 million to Isioma Sybil Nwosu, LASU’s best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.93, during the university’s 28th convocation

The ceremony celebrated the achievements of 11,917 graduates and honoured distinguished individuals, including Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa and Otunba Olufemi Pedro

Sanwo-Olu highlighted the importance of education in societal development, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to empowering students and improving state-owned institutions

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced a ₦10 million cash reward for Miss Isioma Sybil Nwosu, the overall best graduating student of Lagos State University (LASU) for the 2023/2024 academic session.

Nwosu, from the Department of Biochemistry, achieved an outstanding Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.93.

Lagos Governor Gifts N10 Million to Igbo Lady Announced as LASU’s Best Graduating Student

Source: Twitter

The announcement was made during LASU’s 28th Convocation Ceremony at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Ojo campus. Represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu commended Nwosu’s dedication and urged students to emulate her commitment to excellence.

Convocation celebrates graduates and honourees

At the ceremony, LASU conferred doctorate degrees, honorary doctorates, and a Distinguished Professorship on notable individuals.

Among the honourees were Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), NDLEA Chairman, who received a Doctor of Humane Letters for his national contributions, and Otunba Olufemi Pedro, former Lagos State Deputy Governor, awarded a Doctor of Business for his achievements in entrepreneurship and development.

Prof. Joseph Abayomi Omoniyi Olagunju was elevated to Distinguished Professor.

Lagos Governor Gifts N10 Million to Igbo Lady Announced as LASU’s Best Graduating Student

Source: Original

Education as a catalyst for societal development

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasised the pivotal role of education in societal progress, urging Nigerian leaders to sustain a dynamic and impactful educational system.

Highlighting initiatives like the Job Initiative Lagos (JIL), he reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to empowering students in state-owned institutions under the THEMES+ agenda. “Education is the backbone of our society. We must foster a culture that values knowledge and innovation,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

LASU leadership and academic milestones

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello highlighted LASU’s achievements, including the accreditation of 43 out of 44 academic programmes in 2023.

She announced postgraduate diploma and master’s programmes through the Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education, welcoming international students for the first time.

Chancellor Prof. Gbolahan Elias (SAN) encouraged graduates to be resilient and uphold the university’s reputation as ambassadors.

Convocation in numbers

A total of 11,917 students were awarded degrees across various levels, including:

971 Diploma certificates

8,711 First degrees

2,235 Postgraduate degrees, including 302 Postgraduate Diplomas, 1,132 Academic Masters, and 639 Professional Masters

125 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees

37 Professional Doctoral Degrees

Source: Legit.ng