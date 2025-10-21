Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Lamentations as vehicle hits Lagos director on Ibadan expressway, days to retirement
Nigeria

Lamentations as vehicle hits Lagos director on Ibadan expressway, days to retirement

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

Serifat Olubukola Talabi, the director of the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA), has reportedly died as she approached her retirement from the state's civil service and the celebration of her 60th birthday in four days.

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Reports indicated that the director was knocked down along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in an accident.

Serifat Olubukola Talabi, the director of LASRRA in Lagos, has reportedly died after she was knocked down by a vehicle on Lagos Ibadan expressway.
The Lagos director died in a motor accident Photo Credit: Original
Source: Original

Daily Trust reported that the late director was knocked down on October 18, 2025, by a vehicle when she was crossing the highway around the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) camp in the Ibafo area of Ogun state.

CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.


Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: