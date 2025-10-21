Lamentations as vehicle hits Lagos director on Ibadan expressway, days to retirement
Serifat Olubukola Talabi, the director of the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA), has reportedly died as she approached her retirement from the state's civil service and the celebration of her 60th birthday in four days.
Reports indicated that the director was knocked down along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in an accident.
Daily Trust reported that the late director was knocked down on October 18, 2025, by a vehicle when she was crossing the highway around the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) camp in the Ibafo area of Ogun state.
Source: Legit.ng
