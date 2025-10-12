Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared a two-week total and comprehensive warning strike across all public universities in Nigeria.

The National President of the Union, Prof. Chris Piwuna, announced this at an ongoing press briefing in Abuja on Sunday at the University of Abuja.

"Compatriots of the press, it goes without saying that there is nothing sufficient on the ground to stop the implementation of the ASUU-NEC’s resolution to embark on a two-week warning strike at the expiry of the 14-day notice given on the 28th September 2025.

“Consequently, all branches of ASUU are hereby directed to withdraw their services with effect from midnight on Monday, the 13th October, 2025.

“The warning strike shall be total and comprehensive as agreed at the last NEC meeting.”

Source: Legit.ng