ASUU Reacts as Tinubu’s Govt Moves to Avert Strike Action
- The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has faulted the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government’s last-minute intervention
- ASUU President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, said Tinubu's government's last-minute appeal to suspend the warning is too late
- Piwuna recalled that ASUU gave Tinbu's government three weeks to address its grievances, but it did nothing about it
FCT, Abuja - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government’s last-minute intervention came “a little too late” for the union to suspend its proposed warning strike.
ASUU President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, accused Tinubu’s government of failing to act promptly on the union’s long-standing demands.
Piwuna stated this on Thursday, October 9, 2025, while speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.
“The problem we have with this government and this Ministry of Education is that they are slow in responding to our demands.”
The ASUU chairman said the union received no communication during the three-week notice they gave to address its grievances after a previous meeting in Sokoto.
Piwuna said Tinubu’s government only reached out to them to suspend the industrial action two working days before the proposed strike.
“Yesterday, they appealed to us not to embark on action. Our 2009 agreement — which is still being renegotiated after eight years — remains undone. We have not concluded on it, and two working days before a strike action, you come to appeal to us. I think the appeal has come a little too late.”
The ASUU President insisted that the union would proceed with its planned industrial action at the expiration of its ultimatum on Sunday unless the government takes urgent steps to address its demands
ASUU begins mobilisation for nationwide strike
Recall that ahead of its planned nationwide strike, ASUU leadership has started mobilising its members across universities in the country to join the industrial actions.
The union maintained that the latest development was due to the silence of the federal government on the notice it issued to all relevant authorities, including the Minister of Labour and Employment, Maigari Dingyadi.
On Monday, September 29, the university lecturers announced the plan to shut down public universities across the country in pressing home their demands.
ASUU Issues strike ultimatum to Tinubu's government
In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is preparing for a strike action against Tinubu's administration.
Legit.ng gathered that the decision was reached during ASUU’s national executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja.
ASUU national president, Professor Chris Piwuna, disclosed this in a strike notice personally signed and released to newsmen.
Source: Legit.ng
