OPay through its national scholarship initiative, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) once again gave hope to lucky students at the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Benin, Edo State.

In July, OPay Digital Services signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Edo government, awarding a N1.2bn education grant to 20 lucky students at the Ambrose Alli University.

The education grant is part of OPay’s way of impacting lives and giving back to society.

Ambrose Alli University happens to be the 13th of the 20 tertiary institutions across Nigeria that have benefited from OPAY's scholarship scheme.

Speaking at the event is OPay's Head of Partnership (Director), Ikponmwosa Kolawole Odiase, shared the digital financial service plans for more collaboration and partnership beyond its scholarship scheme.

Head of Partnerships at OPay, Ikponmwosa Kolawole Odiase

Source: UGC

"Opay is not just into financial services, we are also a socially impactful organisation and that is why we get involve in several CSR initiatives to impact lives and impact the environment where we operate. But this scholarship scheme that we have launched is very important to the management of OPAY.

It might interest you to know that this scheme we launched in Ekpoma has been extended to 20 other tertiary institutions in Nigeria. Ambrose Alli happens to be the 13th institution. We place a high premium on this scholarship scheme. It doesn't end with the scholarship programme; we believe there are other collaborations and partnerships with the school and the government that will add value to lives," he said.

Speaking at the signing, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Sally Suleiman, noted that OPay's education grant would be beneficial to students from low-income families in Edo State.

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Sally Suleiman

Source: UGC

She also disclosed that the state was open to collaborating with the private sector to accelerate the delivery of the SDGs.

“We thank OPay for their partnership and trust, and we remain focused on bringing development closer to our people through meaningful and measurable action,” she said.

Appreciating OPay for its corporate social responsibility initiative and commitment to education, the acting vice-chancellor of AAU, Professor Sunday Olowo Samuel, said:

L-R: Head of Partnerships at OPay, Ikponmwosa Kolawole Odiase; Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Sally Suleiman; & the Acting Vice-Chancellor of AAU, Professor Sunday Olowo.

"I know this partnership will have a significant impact on students of Ambrose Alli University by providing financial support, mentorship, and guidance, our dear University by enhancing our reputation, promoting academic excellence, and contributing to our growth and development and finally, our community by promoting sustainable development, contributing to the state's growth, and inspiring future leaders."

One of the beneficiaries, Betty, a 300-level student from the Faculty of Education, Social Studies Education, who spoke with Legit.ng, said:

Some of the beneficiaries

Source: UGC

"I just want to appreciate this opportunity given to me, I was not expecting it, when I saw the application, I felt it was one of those scam, I didn't give it much interest. It was my HOD who called me last week and asked for my credentials which I gave to him. Until I received a phone call, I was not aware of what was going on. I want to thank my HOD. I have been close to him since my 100-level and he knows how I find it difficult to pay my school fees. Even when we resume I wouldn't be able to resume on time because I need to figure how get money to buy things before resumption. Even this semester I didn't pay my school fees on time. Most times I have to pay it twice. And I want to give a shout out to OPay for giving us this privilege, at least I would struggle before I pay my school fees, both my house rent is already covered."

Kindly find names of the beneficiaries below:

1. Iyoha Blessing Anointed

Dept: Human Anatomy

Level: 100

2. Name: Oboh Friday Promise

Dept: Microbiology

Level: 200

3. Usifoh Ebanehita Esther

Dept: Biochemistry

Level: 200

4. Daniel Victory Osebhahiemen

Dept: Education

Level: 200

5. Eshe victory onimeza

Dept: Biochemistry

Level: 200

6. ASEKHAMHE BASIL OBOMHEAKHE

DEPT: MEDICINE AND SURGERY

LEVEL: 500

7. Abdulfatai Yusuf

Dept: Law

Level: 400

8. Abumere Elijah Joseph

Dept: AGRICULTURAL ECONOMICS AND EXTENSION

Level: 400

9. Omozuwa Clinton

Department: Animal science

Level: 400

10. Ogbeide Divine Osose

Dept: Accounting

Level: 100

11. Agbonle Betty

Dept: Arts and Social Studies

Level: 300

12. Precious Patrick Ebose.

Dept: Educational Management:

Level: 300

13. Odion Benedict Oseremen

Dept: Physics

Level: 300 level

14. EHISUMWEN SARAH

Dept: Zoology

Level: 400

15. Osazuwa Majesty Oghosa

Dept: Computer Science

Level: 100 Level

16. Williams Perfect Anita

Dept: Human Physiology

Level: 400

17. OSAGIE VICTORY

Dept: Medical Laboratory Science

Level: 300

18. Aregameh Jamiu Muhammad

Dept: Medicine and surgery

Level: 500

19. Ehimenme Shedrack Oseyande

Dept: Business Administration

Level: 100

Source: Legit.ng