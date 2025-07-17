Former NYSC member Marvelous Otarigho built and donated a fully equipped science lab to a public school in Abuja to mark Nelson Mandela Day 2025

Otarigho said she was inspired after seeing students struggle with science due to a lack of facilities during her service year at the school

FCT education officials praised the project as a model for public-private collaboration and pledged support to sustain the initiative

In a remarkable show of service and community spirit, Mrs Marvelous Ruona Otarigho, a former National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, has handed over a fully equipped science laboratory to Government Junior Secondary School, Life Camp, Abuja.

The donation was made in honour of the 2025 Nelson Mandela Day.

The facility, which was designed, funded and completed during her NYSC year, aims to transform science education in a school that previously lacked basic laboratory resources.

Ex-corps member speaks on why she did it

Speaking to Pulse Nigeria during the commissioning ceremony, Mrs Otarigho explained that her time teaching Basic Science at the school exposed her to the students' struggles with the subject.

“I noticed students were disinterested in science. They had no lab, and many struggled to grasp the subject. I began using my personal science tools to do demonstrations, and that’s when the idea of building a lab came to life,” she said.

Despite limited support and initial scepticism from potential donors, she persisted.

“Many people had doubts, but I kept pushing. I knew these students are the foundation of Nigeria’s future. We cannot expect national development without investing in their formative years,” she added.

Beyond just a lab, Otarigho says

The laboratory is not only for the school’s current students. Mrs Otarigho disclosed a sustainability plan, which includes the creation of a science club and the potential to open the lab to the public on a structured fee basis in the future.

She also called on government leaders to pay more attention to foundational education.

“The children are the base of every nation. If we invest in them early, the future is secured,” she said.

FCT education officials applaud the initiative

Lady Florence Wenegieme, Director of Science, Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at FCT-UBEB, described the project as a shining example of public-private synergy.

“Science without practicals will go nowhere,” she declared, adding that while the government supplies laboratories to public schools, they are often inadequate, and efforts like Mrs Otarigho’s help fill critical gaps.

She further encouraged young Nigerians to emulate the former corps member’s bold step.

How the government plans to sustain school labs

Speaking on maintenance and sustainability of science facilities in public schools, Lady Wenegieme revealed that FCT-UBEB has stationed science coordinators across all six area councils and educational zones.

“These coordinators carry out inspections during the third term, ensuring labs and workshops are in good shape,” she explained.

“Government alone can’t do it all, and we’re proud a corps member took such bold steps. We have monitoring frameworks in place to ensure the lab’s longevity,” she added.

School principal: ‘This is a first since 2005’

The school’s principal, Mr Nwachukwu Francis Nnanawa, expressed deep appreciation for the initiative.

“Since 2005, we have never witnessed a project this impactful. The students are thrilled, and this lab will nurture future engineers, doctors, and scientists,” he said.

Linking the project to Mandela’s legacy

Mrs Otarigho noted that unveiling the lab on Nelson Mandela Day was a deliberate decision meant to reflect the day’s spirit.

“Mandela Day is about taking action to inspire positive change. That’s exactly what this lab is meant to do—for the students, the school, and the entire community,” she said.

