FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the top scorers in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ish-aq Oloyede, said Okeke Chinedu Christian from Anambra State polled the highest scores with 375 out of a maximum score of 400.

As reported by the Guardian, Oloyede stated this while speaking at the 2025 Policy Meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

Okeke Chinedu Christian is 2025 UTME top scorer

Professor Oloyede said Okeke chose the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, as his first choice to study Mechanical Engineering.

According to the JAMB boss, the second top scorer is Ayuba Simon-Peter John from Gombe State, who polled 374.

Ayuba also picked Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, as his first choice to study Mechanical Engineering.

Jimoh Abdulmalik Olayinka from Kwara State occupied the third position with 373 scores.

The Kwara State indigene also chose UNILAG as his first choice and applied to study Mechanical Engineering.

Recall that Professor Oloyede said three candidates scored the highest mark of 367 in the 2024 UTME.

According to the list, 13 UTME candidates made the top ten scorers in the entrance examination into tertiary institution.

JAMB announces UTME cut-off marks for universities

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) fixed 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cut-off marks for universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

JAMB announced that the minimum admissible scores for admissions for the next academic session is150 for universities and 100 for polytechnics.

The examination board added that 100 for colleges of education and 140 for colleges of nursing sciences by the stakeholders (Heads of Tertiary Institutions).

FG sets minimum age for Tertiary school admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has set a minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions in the country.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said 16 years is the minimum age for tertiary institution.

Alausa's announcement on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, solidifies a stance that has seen some back-and-forth discussions in the past.

