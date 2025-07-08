Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has pegged the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said the federal government has set 16 years as the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions in the country.

As reported by TheCable, Alausa stated this in Abuja on Tuesday at the 2025 policy meeting of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Alausa said that this policy reflects a balance between cognitive maturity and academic preparedness.

According to The Guardian, the minister warned that the minimum entry age of 16 is non-negotiable, and all institutions are directed to strictly comply with this regulation.

Recall that former minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, pegged the age for admission into tertiary institutions at 18-year-old.

Professor Mamman said underaged students are responsible for some of the problems in Nigerian higher institutions.

Senate Speaks on New Minimum Age for University Admission

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Nigerians would now heave a sigh of relief as the Senate reaffirms the 16-year age limit for University admissions in Nigeria.

The development arose following the outcome of the just-concluded results of some UTME candidates in the just-concluded exams after the minister of education disclosed that there will be a review of the minimum entry age into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The senate spokesperson, Adeyemi Adaramodu, clarified the age limit and shared further details.

Minister sends message over minimum admission age

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that some education stakeholders expressed concerns about the 18-year age limit for admission into tertiary institutions.

The stakeholders noted that many of those categorised as underage candidates had already taken the 2024 UTME without anticipating the latest directive from Nigerian authorities.

Subsequently, Professor Tahir Mamman, the minister of education, agreed to grant a one-time waiver for 16-year-old candidates to be admitted for 2024 only.

