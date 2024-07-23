Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - Professor Tahir Mamman, the minister of education, has said the 18-year admissible age limit for candidates seeking admission is a matter of law and policy and as such it must be respected.

According to the latest bulletin of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released on Tuesday, July 23, Mamman urged heads of tertiary institutions and critical stakeholders to ensure compliance with the law as doing contrary would be a breach and violation of the Nigerian constitution.

The minister disclosed this at the annual JAMB 2024 policy meeting on admissions into tertiary institutions in the country held at the body of benchers auditorium, Abuja, on Thursday, July 28 2024.

Prof. Maman reiterated that the 18-year age limit for admission into tertiary institutions is a matter of law and policy, and therefore, must be respected. However, after some stakeholders expressed concerns because many of those categorised as underage candidates had already taken the 2024 UTME without anticipating the directive, the minister agreed to grant a one-time waiver for 16-year-old candidates to be admitted for the current year only.

This means that candidates who are 16 years old can be admitted into tertiary institutions for the 2024 academic year only. From 2025, the 18-year age limit will be strictly enforced.

Legit.ng understands that this waiver is an exception and not a permanent change to the policy. The minister's directive is aimed at ensuring compliance with the law and avoiding any potential legal issues.

Mamman explained:

“Our laws require students to be in school from six years - Yes, there are those who do that from five which is not proper.

"They are to be in primary school for six years; secondary school for six years making eighteen years before proceeding to the tertiary level. This does not require a statement from the minister.

"We are only restating what is in the law."

The minister added:

"JAMB is hereby instructed to admit only eligible students. That is those who have attained the approved age limit as prescribed by our laws.”

Legit.ng reports that the policy meeting, which was chaired by the minister of education, is a forum for critical stakeholders in the admission value chain in the country, and included; vice-chancellors, rectors, provosts of universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and, monotechnics respectfully along with their registrars.

Other stakeholders present at the meeting were heads of regulatory agencies such as the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and the National Council for Colleges of Education (NCCE), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), among others.

