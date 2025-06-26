Super Eagles players are showing off their wealth during their post-season holiday in Nigeria

The players have been shutting down fun locations, partying, and also engaging in charitable activities

Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze have just acquired new and expensive luxurious cars

Many Super Eagles players have been in the country for their post-season holiday for over two weeks and have been showing off their wealth in different forms.

They have been spotted at different locations, including nightclubs and events, during which they spent time with other celebrities, particularly music artistes.

The players also committed to community services by participating in charitable activities. William Troost-Ekong and Wilfred Ndidi’s foundation hosted outreach and matches.

Top stars Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze recently acquired new automobiles, which are worth hundreds of millions, befitting of their status as the top two highest-paid Nigerian footballers in Europe.

Legit.ng looks at the Super Eagles stars with the most expensive cars after Osimhen and Chukwueze's purchases.

Super Eagles stars with most expensive cars

1. Victor Osimhen

Osimhen is the highest-paid Nigerian footballer in Europe with a gross salary of about €250,000 (₦462.5mil) per week, though he currently earns €115,000 (₦212.75mil) on loan at Galatasaray.

He recently bought a brand new 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan valued at around ₦900mil, with the price ranging to as high as ₦1.8bn. He added it to his collection, having acquired a Lamborghini Urus SUV worth ₦370mil in December.

2. Samuel Chukwueze

According to Capology, Samuel Chukwueze is the second highest-paid Nigerian star in Europe with a weekly salary of €98,654 (₦182.5mil) per week at Italian Serie A club AC Milan.

The pacy winger recently acquired a 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 reportedly worth around ₦605mil, with the price exceeding ₦1bil. This comes after he built a mansion worth about ₦400mil for his father.

3. Wilfred Ndidi

According to AOI Football, Ndidi owns a fleet of cars, including a Mercedes-Benz GLK, BMW X3, Audi RS A8 and a Bentley Bentayga, which he bought for his car.

His car collection is worth nearly a billion naira. He earns £75,000 (₦165mil) per week. He could leave the club this summer with multiple clubs interested in activating his £9mil relegation release clause.

4. Kelechi Iheanacho

Senior man, as he is fondly referred to by fans and his colleagues, had an underwhelming season at Sevilla, but this has not dented his status as one of the richest Nigerian footballers.

He earns £75,000 (₦165mil) per week at Sevilla and boasts a fleet of cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW i8, Range Rover and a Mercedes-Benz C300, all of which are worth nearly half a billion naira.

5. Victor Boniface

The Bayer Leverkusen striker earns €38,462 (₦71mil) per week at the German club. Though he is a social guy, he is also modest and keeps his personal life private. He reportedly owns a Mercedes-Benz G Class worth about ₦225 million. In 2024, he survived a ghastly accident after he crashed one of his cars after Leverkusen’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

