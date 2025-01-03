Charterhouse Lagos, once an undeveloped swamp in 2019, has evolved into a premier educational institution by 2024, with significant milestones including visits from UK dignitaries and the official launch event

The Huntington Education Group's dedication and strategic planning, beginning with their first board meeting in China, have been pivotal in this transformation

The journey led to the welcoming of Founding Students in September 2024 and the first Christmas Tree Lighting in December 2024

The establishment of Charterhouse Lagos has generated the attention of many Nigerians. Some got to know about the school after it went viral that the school fees was over N30 million.

Starting from its humble beginnings as an undeveloped swamp in Ogombo, Lagos, to its transformation into a premier educational institution, the journey of Charterhouse Lagos is a testament to the vision of Huntington Education Group and its partner owners.

This remarkable project, which spans multiple years and continents, reflects the founder’s commitment to providing world-class education and fostering a conducive learning environment for students in Nigeria.

The story of Charterhouse Lagos is not just about the construction of a school but about the relentless pursuit of excellence and the creation of opportunities for future generations.

Timeline of Key Milestones

July 2019 marked the initial visit to the Ogombo site in Lagos, revealing a swamp and jungle completely undeveloped. By December 2019, the first Huntington Education Group Board meeting took place in Changsha, China, where key figures like Gordon Zhao (Chair), Patty Liu (Vice-Chair), and John Todd established the mission and vision and reviewed architectural plans.

In August 2020, John Todd was appointed as the first Huntington Education Group employee, working online from Shanghai, China, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Fast forward to June 2022, the Charterhouse Team visited Lagos to inspect the Ogombo site, followed by a visit from the Huntington Team (Gordon and John) to meet the Executive Team and tour Charterhouse.

September 2022 saw Angela Hencher starting her role as Chief Operating Officer, and by October 2022, John and Angela moved to Lagos to begin work on-site. Construction at the Ogombo site commenced in December 2022 with the piling for the boundary wall.

A significant milestone occurred in March 2023 with the signing of the Project Deed at Charterhouse, formally welcoming Charterhouse Lagos into the Charterhouse family of schools.

The project gained further prominence in May 2023 when the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones OBE, and the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Helen Grant MP, visited Charterhouse Lagos.

The official launch and press conference were held on September 5, 2023, marking a key milestone. By February 2024, the UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade, The Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP, paid a visit to Charterhouse Lagos.

The journey culminated in September 2024 with the welcoming of the Founding Students on their first day at school and was followed by the first Christmas Tree Lighting in December 2024.

Charterhouse’s N30 Million School Fees Spark Debate

Legit.ng reported that Charterhouse, a British independent school in the Lekki area of Lagos state, has sparked fresh controversy over its fees, particularly on social media.

The Charterhouse Family of Schools has been a leading name in British education for over 400 years.

