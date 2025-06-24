Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, on Tuesday, June 24, announced a cash award of N2.5 million for each of the best graduating students of state-owned MAPOLY from the 2015/2016 to the 2023/2024 academic sessions

Likewise, the governor publicised a N2 billion intervention fund for various infrastructural developments at the tertiary institution

Abiodun made these disclosures while speaking during the 15th combined convocation of the polytechnic, covering nine academic sessions from 2016 to 2024

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun, on Tuesday, June 24, rewarded nine best-graduating students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) from the 2016-2024 academic year with N2.5 million each (totalling N22,500,000).

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the Ogun state No.1 citizen gifted a new bus to commemorate the combined convocation of the Ojere, Abeokuta-based learning institute.

Abiodun awards millions to MAPOLY best-graduating students

The Punch also noted the development, which elicited jubilation among MAPOLY stakeholders.

Governor Abiodun, who was speaking at the 15 combined convocation ceremony of the school, said:

“In our usual manner, we will be celebrating the best graduating students over the years, that means that the students who are best graduating from 2016, I have here a list.

“So, these students will receive a cash prize of N2.5 million each and the icing on the cake is that we will be presenting Moshood Abiola Polytechnic a school bus to commemorate this combined convocation."

He added:

"We congratulate the graduates, their families, and the entire MAPOLY community, and we assure you that we remain resolute in our mission to transform Ogun state through purposeful investment in human capital."

MAPOLY: Ogun earmarks N2bn for infrastructure

In the same vein, Governor Abiodun announced the sum of N2 billion for the interventions of modern infrastructural development and road network within MAPOLY.

Abiodun disclosed that a 5000-seater ultra-modern lecture theatre, construction of the road leading to the auditorium of the polytechnic, the department of accountancy building construction, and the new SBMS block, as well as constructing and equipping a modern library, were among the N2 billion intervention.

He said:

“This total intervention totalled about N2 billion, so we will invest about N2 billion worth of interventions in this institution.

Ogun: MAPOLY rector delighted

Meanwhile, rector of the institution, Dr. Babatunde Jolaoso, noted that the convocation is particularly symbolic as it is the first since 2016.

Jolaoso explained that several portions of the institution’s land are subject to prolonged legal disputes and litigation, urging the state government to support efforts to facilitate a peaceful and lasting resolution to these matters, thereby preventing further delays in developmental projects.

