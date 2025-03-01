Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu unveiled Charterhouse Lagos, Nigeria’s first British independent school

The $150 million school combines British and Nigerian curricula, preparing students for global success while staying rooted in their heritage

The project aims to curb the trend of sending children abroad for education, keeping families united and boosting the local economy

Lagos State took a significant leap in educational advancement as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu unveiled Charterhouse Lagos Primary School and initiated the groundbreaking ceremony for its secondary school on Thursday.

The $150 million institution, situated on Ogombo Road in Lekki, is poised to deliver world-class education, blending British academic traditions with Nigerian cultural values.

Sanwo-Olu expressed delight on project

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed pride in launching the first British independent school in Nigeria and West Africa.

“This occasion marks a transformative milestone in our journey to redefine educational excellence in Lagos and across our nation,” he stated.

The governor emphasized that Charterhouse Lagos, a sister institution to Charterhouse United Kingdom, combines a legacy of excellence with innovative approaches tailored to Nigeria’s unique context.

The school’s curriculum integrates the British national syllabus with a robust Nigerian and African studies program, ensuring students are globally competitive while remaining deeply connected to their heritage.

“This dual focus prepares our children to excel in universities worldwide and return as leaders who will drive Nigeria’s future prosperity,” Sanwo-Olu added.

He noted that the establishment of Charterhouse Lagos addresses the long-standing trend of Nigerian families sending their children abroad for education, keeping families united and reinvesting tuition fees into the local economy.

The 70-hectare campus, designed to attract both local and international students, is a testament to Lagos State’s growing reputation as a hub of innovation and opportunity.

“This project is a resounding vote of confidence in Lagos,” the governor remarked.

Prominent dignitaries graced program

The event drew notable dignitaries, including the Ologombo of Ogombo Kingdom, Oba Abiodun Ogunbo, and top state officials such as the Commissioners for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, and Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem.

Also in attendance were Mrs. Angela Enuwa, Chairman of PUNCH Nigeria Limited, and Mrs. Wunmi Tunde-Obe, Executive Director of the organization.

During a tour of the campus, attendees explored state-of-the-art facilities, including classrooms, a music studio, and sports amenities.

Mrs. Enuwa praised the school’s high standards, noting:

“The way the children are being taught ensures they will have the best platform to maximize opportunities.”

She also highlighted the global exposure provided to staff through specialized training.

Mrs. Tunde-Obe echoed these sentiments, urging skeptics to visit the campus to fully appreciate its offerings.

“Once you come here, you will understand why Charterhouse is a game-changer. Having this institution in Lagos is groundbreaking and something to be proud of,” she said.

She also emphasized the economic benefits, noting that the school would attract students from across Africa and beyond, generating revenue for the country.

Charterhouse director explains struggle behind project

John Todd, Director of Education at Charterhouse, described the event as a culmination of years of planning.

“No Nigerian family needs to travel overseas for world-class education. Charterhouse Lagos brings that opportunity here,” he said.

Todd also commended the collaboration between the public and private sectors, stating:

“The level of excellence achieved in opening Charterhouse Lagos proves that in Lagos State, anything is possible.”

The secondary school is expected to open later this year, further solidifying Lagos’s position as a leader in educational innovation and excellence.

