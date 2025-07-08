JUST-IN: LASU Overtakes UNILORIN As ‘Most Preferred Nigerian Varsity’

Lagos State University (LASU) has emerged as the most sought-after university in Nigeria, a new data released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed.

The data which was made known on Tuesday during the ongoing 2024 JAMB Policy Meeting in Abuja, showed that LASU has officially overtaken the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), which held the top spot for several years.

