JUST-IN: LASU Overtakes UNILORIN As ‘Most Preferred Nigerian Varsity’
Lagos State University (LASU) has emerged as the most sought-after university in Nigeria, a new data released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed.
CHECK OUT: Learn How to Make Money from Your Content on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook — So You Can Turn Your Creativity into a Real Income
The data which was made known on Tuesday during the ongoing 2024 JAMB Policy Meeting in Abuja, showed that LASU has officially overtaken the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), which held the top spot for several years.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.