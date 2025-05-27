Many Nigerian students are stuck in a cycle of repeated JAMB exams, delaying university admission for years

Unknown to many, accredited alternatives like JUPEB, IJMB, and pre-degree programs can offer direct entry into Nigerian universities

A wide range of public and private institutions now accept these programs, giving students a less stressful path to higher education

For thousands of Nigerian students, the path to higher education is often obstructed by one recurring hurdle: the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam.

Known as the mandatory gateway to university admission, JAMB has left many aspirants stranded for years, cycling through repeated attempts with little to no progress.

While some students manage to gain admission after a single attempt, others aren’t as fortunate. Many bright candidates with scores well above 200 still find themselves excluded—not due to failure, but because of intense competition, limited admission slots, and insufficient access to useful guidance. This situation has led some to spend four or more years idling at home, waiting for an admission offer that may never come.

This academic stagnation has prompted increasing concern among education stakeholders and families alike. Ironically, what many don’t realize is that there are viable, accredited alternatives to JAMB—pathways that can lead to direct university admission without the frustration of sitting for the exam.

Among the most effective options are recognized foundational programs designed to serve as credible bridges to university education. These programs include:

JUPEB (Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board) IJMB (Interim Joint Matriculation Board) Diploma or Pre-Degree Programs National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

List of universities that grant admission through JUPEB, IJMB

Completion of any of these programs allows students to gain admission into participating universities at the 200-level, thereby bypassing the traditional JAMB process entirely.

A growing number of Nigerian universities now accept these alternatives. For students who opt for the JUPEB program, here are some of the institutions that recognize it for direct admission:

University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

Federal University of Technology, Owerri

Lead University, Ibadan

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)

Bowen University, Iwo

University of Uyo

Caleb University, Imota

University of Benin (UNIBEN)

University of Port Harcourt

Delta State University (DELSU)

Note: All private universities in Nigeria accept JUPEB results.

For those choosing the IJMB route, the following universities offer admission without JAMB:

University of Ilorin

University of Abuja

Ahmadu Bello University

Delta State University

University of Agriculture, Makurdi

Bayero University, Kano

Lagos State University

Federal University of Technology, Minna

University of Jos

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

Nasarawa State University

