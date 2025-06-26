The National Orientation Agency (NOA) on Wednesday, June 25, celebrated Mmesoma Okonkwo, a brilliant 17-year-old student, who hailed from Anambra State

Mmesoma Okonkwo was named "the Nigerian of the week" by the agency for emerging as the Overall Best in English Language in the prestigious Cambridge International Examination

Mmesoma, who recorded A1 in all 9 subjects in her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC), has been described as "an inspiration to young Nigerians"

The National Orientation Agency has celebrated and commended Mmesoma Okonkwo, a brilliant 17-year-old student, who emerged the overall best in English Language in the highly competitive Cambridge International Examination (CIE).

NOA names Mmesoma 'Nigerian of the week'

The 17-year-old brilliant Nigerian student who was named the best in the global assessment taken by students across the world, was a student of Chrisland High School, Victoria Garden City (VGC), where she served as the head girl of the 2023 set.

The announcement by the headquarters of Cambridge Assessment International Education in the United Kingdom, places Mmesoma at the zenith of English academic performance among hundreds of thousands of candidates from over 160 countries.

In 2023, Mmesoma was the best graduating student, and the best in English Language, three years consecutively 2020-2022; besides, she won the Lagos State Inter-School Essay Competition in 2022, and best in Humanities at Chrisland Group Awards in 2023.

But in a statement on Wednesday, the NOA, named Mmesoma as the "Nigerian of the week" and and an inspiration to young Nigerians."

The statement read:

"Nigerian of the Week: Mmesoma Okonkwo

"Mmesoma Okonkwo, the brilliant 17-year-old student, hails from Anambra State, Nigeria. Born with a passion for academic excellence and has made a name for herself and the country in the world of education.

"She was a student of Chrisland High School, Victoria Garden City (VGC), where she has consistently demonstrated exceptional academic prowess. Recently, Okonkwo achieved an impressive feat, emerging as the Overall Best in English Language in the prestigious Cambridge International Examination.

"This remarkable achievement showcases her exceptional academic skills and dedication to her studies. Her discipline and focus serve as an inspiration to young Nigerians.

"This is why Mmesoma Okonkwo, the Academic Prodigy, is our Nigerian of the Week."

Elated Mmesoma Okonkwo speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian girl who emerged as the best among millions of students worldwide shared her story of winning the prestigious British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Award.

Mmesoma Okonkwo, a student of Chrisland School in Lagos State, Nigeria, received the award for her excellent performance in the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) English Language exam.

