A Nigerian girl, Mmesoma Okonkwo, won the British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner's Award for her excellent performance in the IGCSE English Language exam

Even when her colleagues congratulated her after the result came out, she said she was unsure and thought it was an exaggeration until the award ceremony day

She said she was confident of her answers but did not believe she was the best in the world until she saw the award with the tag “First in the World”

A Nigerian girl who emerged top among millions of students in the world has shared her story of winning the prestigious British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Award.

Mmesoma Okonkwo, a student of Chrisland School in Lagos State, Nigeria, received the award for her excellent performance in the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) English Language exam.

The students said it was a bit of surprise to be the best in the world.

Nigerian student emerges best in the world

Mmesoma said that English has always been her favorite subject and she was confident of all the answers she chose during the exam.

She also revealed that she did not believe that she was the best in the world until she saw the award with the tag “First in the World” on it.

She said:

"When my colleagues told me I was the best in the world, I thought they were just exaggerating until I was invited to the ceremony and confirmed it myself."

The British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Award is an annual recognition of exceptional learner achievement in Cambridge examinations around the world.

The award celebrates the success of learners who have achieved the highest standard marks in their country or globally in a single academic year.

The award also recognizes the dedication and commitment of teachers and schools that support these learners.

Watch video of Mmesoma Okonkwo speaking about the award here

