A Nigerian man was surprised to see when his younger sister returned home after writing the WAEC English language paper

The man said his sister returned home by 10pm, making him wonder if the examination was scheduled to happen at night

The man is not the only person complaining, as many Nigerians are calling out the examination body over lateness to exam centres

A man who was worried that his sister returned home late from an examination has called out the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Just like many Nigerians whose children are writing WAEC, the man called out the examination body on X.

Adebayo Emmanuel wondered why students are writing WAEC at night. Photo credit: X/Adebayo Emmanuel and WAEC.

In his post, Adebayo Emmanuel said his younger sister returned home late, around 10pm, after writing the English language paper.

Adebayo wondered whether WAEC scheduled the Senior School Certificate Examination to happen at night.

He said:

"My sister got home after 10 PM yesterday from writing WAEC. Please, when did WAEC start conducting exams at night? What kind of incompetence is this, risking the lives of children who have to go home late at night?"

Adebayo is the only one complaining that children are writing the WAEC examination late.

Many people on X and other social media platforms are calling out WAEC and asking questions about the timing of some papers.

For instance, another X user, Oji Ugo Nwa wrote:

"First, it was Jamb scheduling exams at 6:30 am in the morning, now WAEC officials made students write exams by 9pm with their phone torches. Tomorrow they’ll say there’s mass failure because malpractice was blocked. No value for lives and education."

People are calling out WAEC after students write exam in the night. Photo credit: WAEC.

Reactions as students write WAEC in the night

@ChuksEricE said:

"WAEC students using candlelight and phone torches to write their exams at night in some states in Nigeria?"

@UnkleAyo said:

"JAMB scheduling exams by 6:30AM, sabotaging results & losing infrastructural capacity. WAEC scheduling exams at midnight. You cannot be surprised that your educational institutions are crumbling when your government spends more on streetlights than on education."

@AfamDeluxo said:

"WAEC candidates in Warri and Asaba are still stranded at their centers, waiting to write English Theory since 2PM. It’s now almost 9PM. No invigilators, no papers, no info. These kids left home since morning. This is heartbreaking and shameful! No institution in Nigeria works."

@AmMrPlenty said:

"WAEC is keeping teenage students for HOURS now, waiting like fools, till now English papers is yet to arrive. In 2025. In Nigeria. This is beyond incompetence it’s disgraceful. Heads must roll. Someone must be held accountable. We won’t keep normalizing this madness."

Man motivates his niece to do well in WAEC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has said he is going to give his niece a cash gift of N2 million if she does well in the 2025 WAEC.

The man, Niyi Omotoso, shared his own WAEC result showing he scored A1 in seven WAEC subjects when he wrote in 2011.

He said if his niece could finish the 2025 WAEC and return home with a better result, she would get the huge cash reward.

