Peter Obi has lashed out at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) over the closure of Onitsha Head Bridge Market

Obi said it is insensitivity is both disturbing and uncaring for NAFDAC to allegedly ask for N700,000 to reopen the market

According to the former Anambra state governor, any burden on the traders at this time is simply unjust and an economic sabotage

Onitsha, Anambra state - Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi has appealed to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to allow businesses to reopen the Onitsha Head Bridge Market in Anambra state over fake drugs and counterfeit goods.

Obi said it is unfortunate that shop owners are now being asked to pay ₦700,000 to reopen their stores.

“I want to appeal again to the relevant authorities: please review and drop this charge. Allow these businesses to reopen.”

He stated this in a post shared via his X handle @PeterObi on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

The former Anambra governor said most MSME businesses in Nigeria are at a “we can’t breathe” stage.

He alleged that the very system that should be offering them oxygen to support their breathing is instead suffocating them.

He, however, declared his support of the authorities to ensure our society is free from fake drugs and counterfeit goods

“Our MSME’s businesses are at a “we can’t breathe” stage, and the very system that should be offering them oxygen to support their breathing is instead suffocating them.”

“This level of insensitivity is both disturbing and uncaring. Let us prioritize compassion, economic recovery, and the survival of our small businesses at this critical time in our nation”

"These shop owners have already endured prolonged closures, mounting unpaid bills, and economic strain. Adding further burdens to them and their families at this time is simply unjust and an economic sabotage.

"Compassion must lie at the root of government action.

