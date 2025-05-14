Babcock University has officially announced its tuition fees for the 2024/2025 academic session, revealing the most expensive and cheapest courses

Law remains the highest-priced programme, with first-year students required to pay over ₦2 million, while education programmes rank as the most affordable

The updated fee structure offers clarity for prospective students and their families as they plan their financial commitments

Babcock University in Ilisan-Remo has officially released the school fees for various courses for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The updated fee structure includes charges across different levels of study, with law students paying the highest fees and education programmes being the most affordable.

Law ranked as most expensive course at Babcock University

The latest school fees announcement has revealed that law remains the most expensive course at Babcock University, with 100-level students required to pay ₦2,001,987 for the full academic year. Fees gradually decrease for higher levels, with final-year law students paying ₦1,313,645.

Education programmes confirmed as cheapest courses

Students enrolled in education programmes will pay the lowest tuition fees in the university, with 100-level students charged ₦813,036.90 for the full year. Final-year students in education courses will pay ₦504,595.85.

Engineering courses among high-priced programs

Apart from law, engineering courses, including civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical electronics, and mechanical engineering, are among the highest-priced programmes.

These courses have tuition fees exceeding ₦1,400,000 for first-year students.

Fee structure varies across academic levels

Tuition fees have been structured differently for students across various levels, with fees decreasing progressively from 100 level to final-year students. This fee adjustment aligns with the university’s standard pricing model for undergraduate studies.

Babcock University’s school fees announcement provides clarity for prospective students looking to enrol in the upcoming academic session.

With varying costs across faculties and programmes, students and their families can now better plan their financial commitments for higher education.

About Babcock

Babcock University is a private Christian university located in Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria.

Established in 1959 by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, it has grown into one of Nigeria's leading private institutions, offering diverse undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

The university is known for its strong emphasis on academic excellence, character development, and faith-based education. It provides courses in various fields, including law, medicine, engineering, and business, catering to a wide range of students.

Babcock is recognized for its modern facilities, rigorous academic curriculum, and commitment to producing graduates equipped with knowledge, integrity, and leadership skills to impact society positively.

