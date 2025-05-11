Redeemer’s University has unveiled the tuition fees for its various courses for the 2024/2025 academic session, revealing significant differences across faculties

Law students will pay the highest fees, while programmes in Humanities and Social Sciences offer more affordable options

This transparency in fee structure allows students and guardians to plan effectively for the upcoming academic year

Redeemer’s University has disclosed the tuition fees for its various faculties and programmes for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The newly released fee schedule highlights the courses with the highest and lowest fees across different departments.

Faculty of Law holds the highest tuition fees

The Faculty of Law at Redeemer’s University recorded the highest school fees in the 2024/2025 academic session.

Law students in their 100 level were required to pay ₦1,960,500, with fees increasing slightly for higher levels, reaching ₦1,974,000 for 200 level direct entry students.

Faculty of Engineering among the expensive courses

Engineering courses also ranked among the most costly programmes. Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Chemical Engineering had tuition fees of ₦1,369,000 for 100-level students.

The fees remained largely consistent across levels, marking them as one of the higher-priced faculties.

Faculty of Humanities offers more affordable options

The Faculty of Humanities provided some of the lowest tuition fees among Redeemer’s University programmes.

Courses such as English and History & International Studies had fees starting at ₦792,500 for new students.

Other humanities programmes, including Philosophy and Christian Religious Studies, remained within a similar range.

Most affordable programme in Redeemer’s University

The programme with the lowest tuition fees was History & International Studies, costing ₦792,500 for 100-level students. Additionally, Social Sciences and Management Sciences courses, such as Economics and Political Science, maintained relatively lower fees, with tuition set at ₦819,500 for entry-level students.

School fees structure and payment plans

Redeemer’s University has structured its tuition fees across different levels, ensuring clarity for prospective and returning students. The university’s fees range from ₦792,500 for the lowest-cost courses to ₦1,974,000 for the most expensive programmes.

Students are encouraged to review their department’s financial requirements and prepare accordingly for the academic year.

This transparent fee disclosure allows students and guardians to plan effectively while considering their academic choices within Redeemer’s University.

See the detailed breakdown on Redeemer’s University website here.

