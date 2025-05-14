Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Bwari, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Wednesday, May 14, said a technical glitch affected 157 centres out of the 887 centres in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2025.

Legit.ng reports that JAMB hinged the generally-low performance of UTME 2025 candidates on "a technical glitch".

JAMB reschedules 2025 UTME for certain candidates

To correct the fault, the foremost Nigerian examination agency disclosed that "all the affected candidates will be contacted to reprint their examination slips towards retaking their examinations starting from 16th May, 2025."

JAMB tweeted via its official X (formerly Twitter) page:

"Man Proposes, God Disposes!

"It has been established that a technical glitch affected 157 centres out of the 887 centres in the 2025 UTME. This was basically responsible for the general low performance of the candidates scheduled to sit the examination in those centres.

"As such, all the affected candidates will be contacted to reprint their examination slips towards retaking their examinations starting from 16th May, 2025."

Legit.ng recalls that recently, JAMB disclosed that more than 1.5 million out of the 1.9 million candidates who sat for the 2025 UTME scored below 200 of the 400 obtainable mark.

After the results were released last Friday, May 9, JAMB received what it described as "significant volume of unusual complaints" due to the alleged mass failure.

Many candidates and parents complained of technical glitches and inconsistencies during the examination. They called on JAMB for a review.

Furthermore, some threatened to take legal steps against the examination body while some turned to social media to protest their scores with the hashtag #thisisnotmyresult.

Snapshot of JAMB

JAMB is a Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions that conducts the UTME for prospective undergraduates into the country's universities. The board is also charged with the responsibility to administer similar examinations for applicants to Nigerian public and private monotechnics, polytechnics, and colleges of educations.

All of these candidates must have obtained the West Africa Senior School Certificate (WASSCE) conducted yearly by the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, or its equivalent, National Examination Council (Nigeria), Senior School Certificate Examination, NECO SSCE.

