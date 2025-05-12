Blossom Fount School, Awka, has been sanctioned for charging pupils N5,000 to contest for the position of head prefect

Anambra state government sanctioned the school for a period of one month pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, said the school's action is "an act of selling the psyche of the children to the highest bidder from the cradle"

Awka, Anambra state - Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo-led Anambra state government has sanctioned Blossom Fount School, Awka, for charging pupils N5,000 to contest for the position of head prefect.

The school was slammed with a one-month sanction for monetising student leadership.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, said the school imposed the controversial fee on pupils in its primary section vying for leadership roles.

As reported by The Punch, Chuma-Udeh announced the sanction on Saturday, May 10, 2025

The commissioner described the school’s action as an attempt to commercialise student leadership and exploit the ambitions of young children.

“Investigation is going on to know how the school is being run. It is an act of selling the psyche of the children to the highest bidder from the cradle, and it is not acceptable to this government.”

“The act of commercialising student leadership and exploiting children’s ambitions for financial gain is despicable. It amounts to selling the psyche of the children to the highest bidder from the cradle, and it is strongly condemned,”

Reliable sources disclosed that the ministry’s investigation is still ongoing, and further sanctions may be imposed depending on the outcome.

The goal, officials say, is to ensure accountability and deter similar actions in schools across the state.

Chuma-Udeh stated that such practices will not be tolerated under Governor Soludo’s administration.

She stressed that Soludo’s administration remains committed to upholding integrity and fairness within the education system.

