Anambra state government has declared free education for public secondary school students in the state

Governor Chukwuma Soludo made this declaration on Thursday during a meeting with principals and head teachers in public primary and secondary schools in the state

The former CBN governor also gladdened the hearts of workers in the state as he gave an update on the payment of the N70,000 new minimum wage

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state has announced free education for students of senior secondary in public schools in the state.

Anambra senior secondary school students gets free education. Photo credit: Charles Soludo

Source: Facebook

Soludo made the announcement on Thursday, September 26, in Awka, Anambra state capital, while meeting with principals and head teachers in public primary and secondary schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on September 21, 2023, the governor announced free and compulsory education from nursery to junior secondary in public schools in line with his Solution Free Education policy.

Soludo noted that the students of senior secondary in public schools would pay N5, 000 only as tuition fee.

Against this backdrop, on Thursday, the governor while meeting with principals and head teachers in public schools stated that from next week, the free education policy would be available to students of senior secondary in public schools.

As reported by The Nation, Soludo noted that this would further increase children’s access to education and ensure effective development of their personality, talents, mental and physical abilities.

“I want to assure you that even with the resource constraint; our administration will continue to work very hard to deliver on its mandate.

“I’m giving a directive that students in senior classes, who have already paid their N5,000 tuition fees for this term should be refunded,’’ he said.

PremiumTimes also confirmed the report in its publication on Thursday.

Read related articles here:

Soludo speaks on payment of N70k minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Chukwuma Soludo disclosed when the state will comment payment of N70,000 minimum wage.

Soludo said civil servants in Anambra state will start to receive N70,000 minimum wage from October 2024.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made this known in Awka, the state capital on Thursday, September 26.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng