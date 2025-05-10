The Northern Socio-Political Rights Network (NSPRN) claimed it turned down a N200 million bribe to stage protests against President Tinubu and defence minister (state) Matawalle

The group said the offer was part of a plot to create fake outrage and weaken Tinubu’s grip on the northwest ahead of 2027

NSPRN urged security agencies to investigate the alleged funding of such politically motivated campaigns

Kaduna - An advocacy group, the Northern Socio-Political Rights Network (NSPRN), has revealed that it rejected an offer of N200 million from proxies linked to the Zamfara state government to organise a protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle.

In a statement issued on Saturday, May 10, Mohammed Farouk Lawal, president of the NSPR Network, said that emissaries acting on behalf of the Zamfara state government approached the group earlier this week with an offer to mobilise a large-scale protest in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu and Minister Bello Matawalle are the targets of what NSPRN calls a 'state-sponsored smear campaign', a group alleged. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The protest, they were told, would target President Tinubu and Matawalle, accusing the latter’s administration of shielding the Minister from corruption investigations.

Alleged reason behind planned protest - Lawal

Lawal described the bribe offer as part of a broader strategy to undermine the federal government’s influence in the northwest. He said the plot aimed to create the illusion that there was widespread discontent in the region with the president's leadership and his handling of key ministers.

Lawal said the group rejected the bribe outright, stating:

"We were approached by individuals claiming to represent high-ranking officials in Zamfara. They offered us N200 million to organise a protest, with instructions to accuse President Tinubu’s administration of protecting Matawalle from investigations. We rejected the offer completely.”

The group’s president further alleged that the same network had previously funded similar protests through other groups and was actively seeking new voices to amplify its narrative. "They are desperate for credibility," Lawal said.

"When they realised that our group has a strong grassroots following in the North, they thought buying us over would help legitimise their campaign. But we are not for sale."

Plans for a pre-planned protest

The NSPR Network disclosed that the terms of the offer included reading pre-written scripts at press conferences, organising a protest at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters, and producing viral videos calling for Matawalle’s arrest.

According to Lawal, the orchestrated protests were intended to create an impression of mass opposition to the administration and to intensify public dissatisfaction with the government.

The group also stated that recent protests against Matawalle were not grassroots-driven, but rather part of a state-sponsored attempt to discredit key figures loyal to President Tinubu.

“This is an internal war against Tinubu’s appointees,” Lawal claimed. “We have information suggesting these attacks are meant to cause division ahead of the 2027 elections. Our group will not participate in such schemes.”

The NSPR Network expressed its support for Matawalle, praising his efforts in combating banditry and terrorism in northern Nigeria. Lawal defended the minister as one of the few former governors who continued to support military operations in the region.

“While others are busy funding protests, Minister Matawalle is helping secure our region. Nigerians must see through this charade,” he said.

Group calls for investigation

The group called on security agencies to investigate the source of funds being used to finance these political protests, warning that if unchecked, such actions could undermine national stability.

"We urge the relevant authorities to track the financial sources behind these campaigns, as they pose a significant threat to the country’s political and social cohesion," Lawal concluded.

PDP governor accused of sponsoring protest against Matawalle

In a related development, the Zamfara State Government was accused of sponsoring a recent protest against the minister of state for defence, Matawalle.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Integrity Network alleged that the protest was part of a broader plan to sabotage President Tinubu’s administration.

The president of the APC Integrity Network, Bamidele Ibrahim Ayoola, described the protest staged by the so-called APC Young Leaders Alliance as a “cash-for-mob stunt”.

