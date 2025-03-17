Secondary school students have been banned from using mobile phones across the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Anambra state

Principals and teachers are authorised to seize mobile phones from students who come to school with them

The Chairman of the Post Primary Schools Service Commission, Prof Nkechi Ikediugwu, explained the reason for the ban

Awka, Anambra state - Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo-led Anambra state government has banned mobile phone use by secondary school students across the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The Chairman of the Post Primary Schools Service Commission, Prof Nkechi Ikediugwu, directed principals and teachers of secondary schools to confiscate mobile phones brought to school by students.

Ikediuwu stated this at the Anambra Schools’ Cultural Day celebration in Awka, the state capital, on Friday, March 14, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, she explained that the decision was aimed at curbing distractions and enhancing academic performance.

According to Ikediugwu, there was a need to maintain discipline and focus in learning environments.

She emphasized that the increasing use of mobile phones by students during school hours had become a serious distraction to their studies.

“I am authorising principals and teachers to seize phones from students who come to school with them so that we can ensure that students concentrate on their academic work without the interference of phones.

“Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration is making significant investments in education to promote academic excellence and instill discipline among students,”

She encourage parents and teachers to educate students on the values and norms of Ndigbo, noting that it helps to preserve the rich heritage of the Igbo people.

“Igbo culture extends beyond clothing and dancing, as the Igbos are also known for their honesty, truthfulness, hard work, respect for elders, and many other admirable qualities."

