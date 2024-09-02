Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro and tertiary education in Nigeria and Africa.

Garki, Abuja - Professor Ishaq Oloyede, registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has recommended that the system the agency adopts—where candidates do not present their results directly to institutions but rely solely on results transmitted by JAMB—should serve as a model for employers.

According to the latest JAMBulletin obtained on Monday, September 2, by Legit.ng, Oloyede stated that employers imitating JAMB would mitigate the risk of result falsification.

Legit.ng reports that JAMB has, over the years, nabbed several Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates who allegedly manipulated their results.

In 2023, the case of Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School (AGSS) Nnewi, Anambra state, went viral. After several back-and-forths, the young girl and her father later admitted that her supposedly outstanding result was forged.

Speaking recently at the 2024 JAMB management retreat, which took place in Lagos state, Oloyede referenced Mmesoma's case.

The JAMB boss emphasised that JAMB's operations are under continuous scrutiny by the national assembly, and "the management and staff have consistently been recognised for their transparency and integrity".

Citing the report from the house of representatives' investigative committee, Prof. Oloyede said:

"JAMB should be commended for its rigorous examination processes, transparency, innovation, and record-keeping systems, which enable the swift retrieval of unaltered transaction records with candidates.”

