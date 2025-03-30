Ladipo Motunrayo Boluwatife, a Registered Nurse and data analytics enthusiast, shared inspiring advice for WAEC and JAMB candidates, urging them to commit fully to their goals

Ladipo Motunrayo Boluwatife, a Registered Nurse, freelance writer, and data analytics enthusiast, has built an inspiring reputation for her unwavering dedication to achieving her goals.

Renowned for her diligence and strong faith, she remains committed to excellence in both her professional and personal endeavours.

As a passionate advocate for personal growth, Ladipo draws from her experiences to guide students aspiring for success.

Key advice for WAEC and JAMB candidates

Reflecting on her journey, Ladipo shared her advice for students preparing for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams.

She emphasised the need to avoid procrastination, urging candidates to commit wholeheartedly to their goals and approach their studies with dedication.

According to her, true excellence requires relentless pursuit, aiming higher, and refusing to settle for less.

Commitment and resilience lead to academic success

“Looking back, I wouldn’t change anything about my approach,” Ladipo said, highlighting the value of a steadfast commitment to one’s objectives. Her message encourages students to embrace discipline and resilience as they navigate their academic journeys, offering motivation to those facing challenges.

She continued:

“My advice to any student would be to avoid procrastination at all costs. True dedication is the key for achieving excellence. You cannot afford to be half-hearted in your efforts, commit fully to your goals, and pursue them relentlessly. Always aim higher and never settle for less.”

About WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is a regional examination body established in 1952 to oversee academic assessments in five Anglophone West African countries: Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia. WAEC conducts the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which is a key qualification for secondary school students seeking higher education or employment.

Renowned for its integrity and rigorous standards, WAEC plays a pivotal role in standardising education across the region. The council also offers certificates recognised internationally, contributing to the academic and professional development of millions of students annually.

About JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is a Nigerian examination body established in 1978 to streamline admissions into tertiary institutions across the country.

JAMB conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), a standardised test required for entry into universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

The board ensures fairness and transparency in the admission process, promoting equal opportunities for candidates.

By leveraging technology, such as computer-based testing, JAMB has enhanced efficiency and credibility in recent years. Its role is critical in shaping the future of higher education in Nigeria.

Top Engineering graduate speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Akaeze Kosisochukwu, a distinguished graduate of electrical and electronics engineering from the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), has shared an extraordinary moment from her undergraduate journey that highlights her resilience and dedication.

Graduating with a stellar CGPA of 4.62/5.0, she cited one of her greatest academic accomplishments as earning an A in a course for which she had less than a day to prepare.

