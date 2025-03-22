WAEC has announced the release of the results of the 2025 Computer-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

According to WAEC, the results that were released were for private candidates 2025-First Series has been released

However, some WAEC candidates have reacted and complained about their inability to access the released results, using results checkers

The West African Examination Council has announced the release of the 2025 Computer-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results for private candidates.

This was disclosed by the examination board in a tweet on Saturday, March 22. The tweet reads:

“The results of the Computer-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination for Private Candidates, 2025-First Series have been released.”

WAEC has said that the 2025 WASSCE results for private candidates have been released Photo Credit: @waecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Candidates react as WAEC released results

Some students who took part in the exams have taken to the comment section of the tweet to lament their inability to check the results. Below are some of their reactions:

Ephrata commented:

"I checked mine now they’re saying my card has been used by another candidate. And this is my first time using it. Why is that? I bought a scratch card same thing. Please I want you to reply to me and tell me what is wrong with it, so I can take the next steps."

Abimbola wrote:

"Why is it saying the result checker card has been used by someone else."

Adewale reacted:

"My student has not been able to check Nov/Dec 2024 results till now."

Comr Sadiq Yawale Boltingo tweeted:

"All the Pin on the photo card was used, even mind showed, the same."

See the tweet here:

WAEC expresses confidence in CBT platform

Recently, WAEC assured stakeholders that the CBT platform has been thoroughly tested and validated to ensure its reliability and security. The council also said it has provided examiners, invigilators, and other officials training to ensure a seamless transition to the new format.

To participate in the CBT-WASSCE 2024, candidates must register online through the WAEC website. During registration, they must also provide their biometric data, including fingerprints, to prevent impersonation and ensure the authenticity of candidates.

The introduction of CBT-WASSCE 2024 is expected to reduce examination malpractice, enhance accuracy, and provide quicker results. WAEC has also pledged to provide the necessary support and resources to ensure that candidates and examination centres are adequately prepared for the new format. With this innovation, WAEC aims to maintain its reputation as a leader in examination administration in West Africa.

WAEC CBT: 4 important things you should know

Legit.ng earlier reported that WAEC said the CBT would feature fully computer-based objective tests, with hybrid formats for essays and tests of practical papers.

According to WAEC, the objective test would be fully computer-based, while the essay and practical paper test would be hybrid (that is, a combination of paper-based and CBT models).

WAEC's CBT mode simply means that question papers would not be used again during the exam.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng