The Nigerian National Petroleum Company has clarified reports about ongoing employment opportunities

The national oil company stated that any recruitment announcements would be made through official channels

NNPC Limited recently concluded a recruitment exercise, with qualified applicants already issued employment letters

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has denied reports on social media that the company is currently recruiting into its workforce.

The NNPC categorically stated that any reported recruitment was not true and should be ignored by Nigerians.

In a statement on Friday, March 3, titled public notice: recruitment disclaimer and signed by its management, NNPC advised Nigerians to rely only on information from its official website.

The statement reads:

"The general public is hereby informed that NNPC Limited is not recruiting. Official recruitment announcements will only be made through our website and verified social media platforms.

"NNPC Limited’s recruitment process is transparent, merit-based, and requires no external assistance."

NNPC completes recruitment exercise

In an earlier statement, NNPC announced the completion of its recruitment exercise announced last year(2024).

It said that Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer at NNPC, revealed in a statement that successful applicants have already received letters of appointment.

He noted that the hiring process was one of the best in Nigeria and was carried out with the highest fairness, transparency, and rigour.

As part of the hiring procedure for NNPC, at least 45,689 candidates participated in a computer-based aptitude exam.

He stated.

“NNPC Limited is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of its recruitment exercise, which was conducted with the utmost fairness, transparency, and rigour, and is highly regarded as one of the best in the country.

“Following this completion, successful candidates will be receiving their appointment letters."

He thanked all of the applicants who took part in the process and hoped those who were not chosen now would be eager to work with the state-owned energy firm in the future.

The statement concluded.

“We express our sincere gratitude to all applicants who participated in the process. We are hopeful that those who were not selected this time will look forward to future opportunities with NNPC Limited.

“We continue to uphold our commitment to excellence and equal opportunity in our hiring processes as we strive to build a world-class energy company."

Public Notice

