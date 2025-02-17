WAEC has released the results of the WASSCE examination conducted for private candidates in late 2024

A top WAEC official, Moyosola Adesina, disclosed the release of the results on Sunday night, February 16, 2025

Legit.ng reports that following this update, concerned candidates are urged to go and check their WAEC result

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the results of the 2024 November/December West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) for private candidates (second series) on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Legit.ng reports that WASSCE for private candidates, also known as General Certificate Examination (GCE) or WAEC GCE, is a private examination and uniforms are not required, but biometric registration is compulsory.

Out of all candidates who sat the 2024 WAEC exam, 62,354 (95.90 per cent) had their results fully processed and released. Meanwhile, 2,669 candidates (4.10 per cent) have some subjects still being processed due to errors attributed to them.

In this report, Legit.ng helps WAEC private candidates with how to check the 2024 WASSCE results.

How to check WAEC result

Visit the WAEC official results checker website: WAEC result checker. (www.waecdirect.org).

Enter your 10-digit WAEC examination number in the designated field.

Enter the four digits of your Examination Year, e.g. 2024.

Select the type of examination (Private Candidate Results).

Enter the e-PIN voucher number.

Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your e-PIN.

Click submit and wait for the results window to come up.

Subsequently, candidates can check the digital certificate platform (www.waec.org). There, they can access the digital copies of their certificates.

