The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria has clarified that reports circulating about a new resit examination for Nigerian candidates are false.

The claim, which suggested that WAEC was introducing a resit exam for candidates needing make-up papers in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) between January and February, was debunked by the council.

WAEC Nigeria has confirmed that the reports did not originate from Nigeria and are not relevant to Nigerian candidates.

The statement was based on a misunderstanding involving the Head of Public Affairs for WAEC Ghana, John Kapi. Kapi's comments, which had been misinterpreted, referred to a new exam initiative in Ghana and not in Nigeria.

As reported by Tribune, Mrs. Moyosola Adesina, the Head of Public Affairs for WAEC Nigeria, explained the confusion saying:

"The report is misleading. It is not for Nigerian candidates. It pertains to the new exam format introduced in Ghana, not in Nigeria."

WASSCE schedules remain unchanged for Nigeria

Mrs. Adesina further confirmed that WAEC Nigeria's exam schedules remain the same, with three examination diets each year, Vanguard reported.

These include the well-known May/June WASSCE for school-based candidates, the November/December WASSCE for private candidates, and the first series of the WASSCE for private candidates, which has been in place since 2017.

"The first series, which typically takes place between February and March, has been part of WAEC Nigeria’s regular schedule.

"There is no change to this system, and we are preparing for this year’s first series as scheduled," Adesina stated.

The first series of the WASSCE diet for private candidates, introduced under the administration of Mr. Olu Adenipekun, who served as WAEC Nigeria’s Head of National Office, has continued to operate without significant changes under his successor, Patrick Areghan, and the current Head of National Office, Dr. Amos Dangut.

WAEC Nigeria’s clarification should put to rest any concerns about a newly introduced resit exam for Nigerian candidates.

