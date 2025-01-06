WAEC has introduced a new initiative, allowing students to resit their WASSCE papers as early as January and February 2025, a significant shift from the previous system

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has launched a groundbreaking initiative, permitting students to retake their WASSCE papers as early as January and February 2025.

This remarkable change breaks away from the traditional system, where candidates were bound to wait for the subsequent private exam cycle, heralding a new era of academic flexibility.

Resit Exams

John Kapi, the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, disclosed this development while speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show in Ghana on Tuesday, December 31st.

He explained that the new programme, referred to as WASSCE PC1, provides a faster route for students to improve their grades.

“Students who access their results now and realise they need to resit one or two papers have until 8th January to register online through our website or at WAEC-accredited internet cafés. The exams will take place from 24th January to 15th February 2025,” Kapi stated.

To aid candidates in their preparations, WAEC plans to expedite the release of chief examiners’ reports, providing detailed feedback on areas of improvement.

“These reports will provide detailed feedback on where students may have gone wrong and how they can better approach their studies and the examination process,” Kapi added.

The initiative has been prominently publicized through banners, WAEC's official website, and the results checker platform, ensuring both students and parents are well-informed.

Even those whose results have been annulled can retake the WASSCE PC1 exams, provided they have not been disqualified for malpractice.

WAEC voiced its hope that this initiative would enable candidates to swiftly enhance their grades and secure a place in the next admissions cycle, thus sidestepping a year-long hiatus in their academic journey.

WAEC Exams

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is a regional examination body established by law in 1952. It conducts a variety of examinations in the English-speaking West African countries, namely Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Liberia.

WAEC is responsible for administering the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for both school and private candidates, which serves as a key qualification for entry into higher education institutions.

