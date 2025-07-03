Just 30 minutes before the tragic Air India plane crash on June 12, Anju Sharma, a victim, updated her WhatsApp status

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashed into the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff

The woman's relatives shared her last WhatsApp status and other final moments they shared with the deceased

A woman, Anju Sharma, who died in the Air India plane crash, updated her WhatsApp status 30 minutes before the accident happened.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

Last WhatsApp message of Anju Sharma who died in Air India plane crash surfaces. Photo: Brut India, Sam Pathaky via Getty Images

Source: AFP

Less than a minute after takeoff, the aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

In a report by Brut India, Anju’s relative shared the woman’s last WhatsApp status she shared 30 minutes before the crash.

Air India victim’s last WhatsApp status surfaces

According to the relative, around 30 minutes before the plane crashed, Anju updated her WhatsApp status that said:

“Man is a toy.”

The relative added:

"It was one of her statuses. She used to upload such a status."

Anju hailed from Kurukshetra. She married in 1990, and her husband, who worked as an engineer in the oil industry, died a few years ago.

The relative said:

"She kept the whole family united. From celebrating birthdays, anniversaries to managing all the events. She was the one who used to wish everyone on their birthdays and anniversaries."

Anju had two daughters, Nimmi and Honey. While Nimmi lived in London, Honey lived in India.

The woman was planning to stay with Nimmi in London for six months.

In the video, the woman’s sister was seen crying over her death, detailing how she heard the news from another of their sister.

The sister said:

“My sister called me saying, ‘our sister’s plane crashed’. My sister is gone. She video called me in the morning at 11-12, but I couldn’t receive the call. She also called our sisters and my sister-in-law in the morning. She called me the day before the accident, and she even met me before leaving. Everything is finished. She was like a big brother to us.

Woman shares Whatsapp status minutes before Air India plane crash. Photo: Sam Panthaky

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and was in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng