Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2024 Second Series of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

The Acting Head of its Public Affairs Department, Moyosore Adesina, said 68,342 candidates registered for the examination, representing a 20 per cent decrease compared to 2023.

The 2024 WASSCE private candidates’ results record 53.64% pass. Photo credit: WAEC

According to Premium Times, Adesina made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

The examination body said 34,878 candidates, representing 53.64 per cent, obtained credit passes in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

WAEC added that a total of 43,923 candidates (67.55 per cent) obtained credit and above in at least five subjects, regardless of English and Mathematics.

