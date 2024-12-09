A Nigerian man has sent social media users into a frenzy over the question he posed concerning JAMB and WAEC results expiration

The concerned man wondered why the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result is usable for only one year

On the contrary, he noted that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result does not expire

The CEO of Educare, Alex Onyia, has posed an intriguing question about the expiration contrast of WAEC and JAMB results.

In a now-viral tweet on X, Alex questioned why the JAMB result expires after one year while the WAEC result has no expiry date.

"Why does JAMB result expire after 1 year but WAEC result is valid forever?" Alex's tweet read in part.

Alex noted that the one-year expiration of JAMB results discourages some people from furthering their studies.

At the time of publishing, Alex's tweet has garnered over 9k likes and hundreds of comments.

See his tweet below:

Netizens debate about WAEC and JAMB

@Osaro_Igbinosa said:

"What is fundamentally wrong is writing JAMB after you pass WAEC. Not it expiring. The introduction of JAMB itself is nonsense but you are afraid to say it because you know whatever you say about it can't be implemented."

@Nnek_a said:

"Think of Jamb as an entrance examination into a University, I mean you even have to put in your schools of choice in it. Doesn't make sense to use the result again as every year we have new aspirants.

"WASSCE is an exam in West Africa for all Sec students marking their completion."

@B00kRead said:

"WAEC is a certification of successful completion of secondary education, just like your Bsc, Msc, PhD, ICAN, CFA, etc. But JAMB result is not. It just serves as an entrance to study a particular course or program. Hope this helps."

@obinnaiheonu said:

"JAMB is for ranking examination, in view of the limited space available. WAEC is a qualifying examination."

@Dmindaffairs said:

"Because Jamb is a money-making scheme not a true test of Knowledge. After Waec everyone should apply to the school they want and go there and write their entrance exams..."

@Somtochukwu_Ugo said:

"This made me rewrite jamb several times. I wanted to study in a school in the west."

