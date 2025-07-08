Aba Power electricity distribution company recently spent a huge sum to provide free meters for 100,000 customers

The company has now given an update on the the project, and how it has impacted its finances

Aba Power disco also recently recorded one month of uninterrupted power supply, to the delight of customers

In May 2025, Aba Power Plc rolled out a free mass metering initiative to provide smart meters to over 100,000 customers at the cost of N33 billion.

Barely two months in, the disco has reported a massive surge in its revenue collection efficiency.

The Managing Director of Aba Power disco, Ugo Opiegbe, reported that more customers are paying their bills online and in the physical office, with greater enthusiasm.

He described the project as mutually beneficial to the disco and its customers, noting that the result is obvious in the customer feedback.

Aba Power rolls out free meters for 17 LGAs

Aba Power announced that it was partnering with four meter manufacturers to produce over 100,000 smart meters for customers.

The target is to meter all the customers in the 17 local government areas of Abia state (Aba ring-fenced area) before the end of 2025, and the disco started with metering 40,000 customers in two months.

Speaking on the progress so far, the MD noted that customer complaints have reduced drastically as the customers are now assured that they get value for their money.

Opiegbe said:

“What the Aba Power Free Smart Meter rollout has demonstrated is the immense value of transparency and integrity in business operations. Customers always pay when it’s self-evident that what they are billed is what they have consumed.”

“Customers are reluctant to pay for estimated bills even when they are billed less than the actual consumption. Transparency and integrity have no replacements either in personal or business relationships.”

Aba Power reports increased revenue

A source within the company confirmed to This Day news that the company’s revenues have improved significantly by up to 15%.

Without specifying the revenues accrued so far, the source noted that the increase in revenue is nothing compared to the satisfaction expressed when customers come to the office without compulsion to pay the electricity bills, and commend the company for the free meter rollout.

This could also be connected to the customers' delight with the company's recent record. Aba Power is on record as being the only disco to give its customers steady power supply.

Aba Power hits new record

In related news, Aba Power has made history as the first electricity distribution company to achieve one month uninterrupted power supply in recent years.

Legit.ng reported that customers in the Aba ring-fenced area did not witness any electricity disruption from 15 December 2024 to 14 December 2025.

Energy analysts commended the achievement as a pointer to what other discos could also do for their customers.

