The Nigerian government has launched a new programme aimed at helping youths prepare for the job market

The programme is designed to equip 20,000 young Nigerians with in-demand technical expertise.

Nigerians who are ready to upskill will have to register and apply using their National Identification Number or Bank Verification Number

The Federal Government of Nigeria has launched the DeepTech_Ready Upskilling Programme under the 3Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Initiative.

The DeepTech_Ready programme will train Nigerian youths on artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and other emerging fields.

‘Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, announced the programme’s launch via social media.

According to him, the new programme is part of government's commitment to strengthening the 3MTT initiative and fostering a digitally skilled workforce.

The message reads:

"Strengthening the @3MTTNigeria initiative and deepening its impact is a priority for my Ministry, therefore I am pleased to announce the launch of the DeepTech_Ready Upskilling programme — another important step on our journey to transform Nigeria into a leading hub for digital skills and development."

What to know about DeepTech-Ready

The DeepTech_Ready Upskilling Programme is designed to deepen the impact of the broader 3MTT Initiative, which is dedicated to developing a skilled workforce across various technology sectors.

By providing targeted training in high-demand fields, the programme aims to bridge Nigeria’s digital skills gap and enhance its global competitiveness.

The DeepTech_Ready Upskilling Programme is backed by a N2.8 billion grant from Google.org, reinforcing the strong collaboration between the Nigerian government and global tech leaders.

The training will be facilitated by Data Science Nigeria (DSN), an organisation with a proven track record of developing AI talent in Africa.

This partnership highlights the commitment to fostering a dynamic AI ecosystem in Nigeria.1

Skills to learn

Participants will receive specialised training in the following areas:

Advanced Data Analysis and Visualization

Data Science and Machine Learning

Data Architecture

Geospatial Data Science

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Advanced Machine Learning Techniques

The programme training is six months per cohort, combining self-paced online learning with structured mentorship, in-person workshops, and interactive sessions.

Industry professionals will mentor participants, ensuring hands-on experience and practical application of AI and data science skills.

Application and eligibility

The programme is open to 3MTT fellows and individuals with basic to intermediate knowledge in technical fields relevant to AI and data science.

Interested candidates can apply through the official 3MTT portal at 3mtt.nitda.gov.ng.

