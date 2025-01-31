Federal Service Announces Recruitment for Planning Officer, Archivist, Others, Requirements Surface
- The Federal Civil Service Commission has formally started its recruitment process for various positions within the directorate
- The commission made this known recently in a statement by Taiwo Hassan, its official spokesman
- Legit.ng has highlighted the open vacancies in a number of ministries departments and agencies (MDAs)
Wuse, Abuja - The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) is accepting applications for various vacancies in the federal civil service.
Recall that on Monday, January 27, 2025, interested Nigerians were urged to apply and upload useful documents.
The statement partly reads:
"Eligible applicants are to apply for only one position."
Some of the requested documents are listed below:
- Curriculum Vitae (CV)
- Degree/HND/NCE certificate
- NYSC discharge/exemption/exclusion certificate
- WAEC/NECO/NABTEB Certificate
- Primary School certificate
- Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age
- Ph.D/Master’s degree certificate
- Local government (LG) identification
- Recent passport photograph
Legit.ng gathered that all applications are to be submitted on or before Monday, March 10, 2025.
2025 Federal Civil Service Commission recruitment
As seen by Legit.ng on the FCSC recruitment portal, vacancies are open in several ministries departments and agencies (MDAs).
Senior Administrative Officer, SGL 10
- Office of the head of civil service of the federation
Candidates must possess Ph.D in any social sciences or humanities or MSc plus a minimum of four (4) years post-NYSC cognate experience.
Senior Geologist, GL 10
- Federal ministry of mines and steel development
Candidates must possess MSc in Geology or Geological Sciences and completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.
Biomedical Engineer, SGL 09
- Federal ministry of health and social welfare
- Federal ministry of defence
Candidates must possess a degree in Biomedical Engineering and must have completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.
Higher Statistical Officer, SGL 08
- Office of the head of civil service of the federation
Candidates must possess HND in Statistics and must have completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.
Archivist II, SGL 08
- Federal ministry of information and national orientation
Candidate must possess a degree in either History, Economics, Business Administration, or Geography from a recognized institution and completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.
Planning Officer I, SGL 09
- Office of the head of civil service of the federation
Candidates must possess MSc in Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, and Development Planning and completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.
Senior Computer Engineer, GL 10
- Federal ministry of communications and digital economy
Candidates must possess M.Eng in Computer or Software Engineering and completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.
