The Federal Civil Service Commission has formally started its recruitment process for various positions within the directorate

The commission made this known recently in a statement by Taiwo Hassan, its official spokesman

Legit.ng has highlighted the open vacancies in a number of ministries departments and agencies (MDAs)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering labour and employment.

Wuse, Abuja - The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) is accepting applications for various vacancies in the federal civil service.

Recall that on Monday, January 27, 2025, interested Nigerians were urged to apply and upload useful documents.

Federal authorities are currently recruiting in Nigeria. Photo credit: @LabourMinNG

Source: Twitter

The statement partly reads:

"Eligible applicants are to apply for only one position."

Some of the requested documents are listed below:

Curriculum Vitae (CV) Degree/HND/NCE certificate NYSC discharge/exemption/exclusion certificate WAEC/NECO/NABTEB Certificate Primary School certificate Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age Ph.D/Master’s degree certificate Local government (LG) identification Recent passport photograph

Legit.ng gathered that all applications are to be submitted on or before Monday, March 10, 2025.

2025 Federal Civil Service Commission recruitment

As seen by Legit.ng on the FCSC recruitment portal, vacancies are open in several ministries departments and agencies (MDAs).

Senior Administrative Officer, SGL 10

Office of the head of civil service of the federation

Candidates must possess Ph.D in any social sciences or humanities or MSc plus a minimum of four (4) years post-NYSC cognate experience.

Senior Geologist, GL 10

Federal ministry of mines and steel development

Candidates must possess MSc in Geology or Geological Sciences and completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.

Biomedical Engineer, SGL 09

Federal ministry of health and social welfare

Federal ministry of defence

Candidates must possess a degree in Biomedical Engineering and must have completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.

Higher Statistical Officer, SGL 08

Office of the head of civil service of the federation

Candidates must possess HND in Statistics and must have completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.

Archivist II, SGL 08

Federal ministry of information and national orientation

Candidate must possess a degree in either History, Economics, Business Administration, or Geography from a recognized institution and completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.

Planning Officer I, SGL 09

Office of the head of civil service of the federation

Candidates must possess MSc in Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, and Development Planning and completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.

Senior Computer Engineer, GL 10

Federal ministry of communications and digital economy

Candidates must possess M.Eng in Computer or Software Engineering and completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.

Read more federal civil service-related content:

FIRS announces fresh recruitment of graduates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) announced vacancies for experienced hires.

In a post, the agency highlighted some of the skills it is looking for, including strong leadership and communication skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng