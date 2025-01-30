Federal Service Recruitment: Population Programme Officer, Other Vacancies And Their Requirements
- The Federal Civil Service Commission has formally commenced its recruitment process for various positions within the directorate
- The commission made this known on Monday, January 27, in a statement by Taiwo Hassan, its spokesperson
- Legit.ng has highlighted the open vacancies in some ministries departments and agencies (MDAs)
CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering labour and employment.
Wuse, Abuja - The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) is currently accepting applications for various vacancies in the federal civil service.
On Monday, January 27, 2025, interested Nigerians were urged to apply and upload relevant documents.
The statement partly reads:
"Eligible applicants are to apply for only one position."
Some of the requested documents are listed below:
- Curriculum Vitae (CV)
- Degree/HND/NCE certificate
- NYSC discharge/exemption/exclusion certificate
- WAEC/NECO/NABTEB Certificate
- Primary School certificate
- Ph.D/Master’s Degree certificate
- Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age
- Local government (LG) identification
- Recent passport photograph
Legit.ng gathered that all applications are to be submitted on or before Monday, March 10, 2025.
Federal Civil Service Commission recruitment 2025
As sighted by Legit.ng on the FCSC recruitment portal, vacancies are open in several ministries departments and agencies (MDAs).
Legit.ng highlights some of the available roles as noted on the FCSC recruitment portal.
Population programme officer II, SGL 08
- Federal ministry of health and social welfare
- Federal ministry of defence
Candidates must possess a degree in any of the Social Sciences, or Health Science Disciplines and completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.
Auditor I, SGL 09
- Office of the auditor-general of the federation
Candidates must possess a Master’s degree in Accounting, Auditing or Financial Accounting and completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.
Assistant Education Officers, SGL 07
- Ministry of police affairs
Candidates must possess NCE from a recognized institution.
Higher instructor, SGL 08
- Federal ministry of education
Candidates must possess HND in relevant subject plus PGDE or NCE from a recognized institution and must have completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.
Senior instructor, SGL 09
- Federal ministry of education
Candidates must possess HND in relevant subject plus PGDE or NCE from a recognized institution with at least 4 years post NYSC cognate experience.
Education Officers II, SGL 08
- Ministry of police affairs
- Federal ministry of defence
- Federal ministry of education
Candidates must possess a degree in Education or a B.Sc/B.Tech plus PGDE or NCE from a recognised institution and must have completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.
Education Officers I, SGL 09
- Ministry of police affairs
- Federal ministry of defence
- Federal ministry of education
Candidates must possess a Master’s degree in Education or M.Sc in relevant subject plus PGDE or NCE from a recognized institution and must have completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.
Read more federal civil service-related content:
- Tinubu names new head of civil service, presidency releases details
- President appoints Olaopa as head of civil service commission
FIRS announces fresh recruitment of graduates
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) announced vacancies for experienced hires.
In a post, the agency highlighted some of the skills it is looking for, including strong leadership and communication skills.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.