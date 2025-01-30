The Federal Civil Service Commission has formally commenced its recruitment process for various positions within the directorate

The commission made this known on Monday, January 27, in a statement by Taiwo Hassan, its spokesperson

Legit.ng has highlighted the open vacancies in some ministries departments and agencies (MDAs)

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering labour and employment.

Wuse, Abuja - The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) is currently accepting applications for various vacancies in the federal civil service.

On Monday, January 27, 2025, interested Nigerians were urged to apply and upload relevant documents.

Federal authorities are currently recruiting in Nigeria. Photo credit: @NigEducation

Source: Twitter

The statement partly reads:

"Eligible applicants are to apply for only one position."

Some of the requested documents are listed below:

Curriculum Vitae (CV) Degree/HND/NCE certificate NYSC discharge/exemption/exclusion certificate WAEC/NECO/NABTEB Certificate Primary School certificate Ph.D/Master’s Degree certificate Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age Local government (LG) identification Recent passport photograph

Legit.ng gathered that all applications are to be submitted on or before Monday, March 10, 2025.

Federal Civil Service Commission recruitment 2025

As sighted by Legit.ng on the FCSC recruitment portal, vacancies are open in several ministries departments and agencies (MDAs).

Legit.ng highlights some of the available roles as noted on the FCSC recruitment portal.

Population programme officer II, SGL 08

Federal ministry of health and social welfare

Federal ministry of defence

Candidates must possess a degree in any of the Social Sciences, or Health Science Disciplines and completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.

Auditor I, SGL 09

Office of the auditor-general of the federation

Candidates must possess a Master’s degree in Accounting, Auditing or Financial Accounting and completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.

Assistant Education Officers, SGL 07

Ministry of police affairs

Candidates must possess NCE from a recognized institution.

Higher instructor, SGL 08

Federal ministry of education

Candidates must possess HND in relevant subject plus PGDE or NCE from a recognized institution and must have completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.

Senior instructor, SGL 09

Federal ministry of education

Candidates must possess HND in relevant subject plus PGDE or NCE from a recognized institution with at least 4 years post NYSC cognate experience.

Education Officers II, SGL 08

Ministry of police affairs

Federal ministry of defence

Federal ministry of education

Candidates must possess a degree in Education or a B.Sc/B.Tech plus PGDE or NCE from a recognised institution and must have completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.

Education Officers I, SGL 09

Ministry of police affairs

Federal ministry of defence

Federal ministry of education

Candidates must possess a Master’s degree in Education or M.Sc in relevant subject plus PGDE or NCE from a recognized institution and must have completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.

Read more federal civil service-related content:

FIRS announces fresh recruitment of graduates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) announced vacancies for experienced hires.

In a post, the agency highlighted some of the skills it is looking for, including strong leadership and communication skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng