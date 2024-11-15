McPherson University admission portal, requirements and procedure

McPherson University, a renowned private institution in Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, Nigeria, offers a seamless admission process through its user-friendly portal. This guide delves into the McPherson University admission process and the specific requirements for each course.

McPherson University has six colleges and over 20 departments. Since its establishment in 2012, McPherson University has garnered a reputation for fostering academic brilliance and nurturing a conducive learning atmosphere. Its holistic approach makes it a top contender for those seeking a robust educational journey.

McPherson University admission procedure

Wondering how to gain admission into McPherson University? To gain admission to McPherson University, log in to the portal, submit biodata, make payments, and register for courses. Detailed steps are provided below.

Visit the McPherson University admission portal and log in using your application number as the username and your surname (in uppercase) as the password. If login fails, check the admission portal information to see your acceptance fee payment status. If successful, click on your admission letter to move your details to the student portal. If issues persist, visit the ICT department for help. After logging in, update your profile with a functional email address and phone number, then change your default password. Navigate to "Payments" and pay your compulsory accommodation and school fees. Once payment is completed, go to the biodata section to fill in your personal and related information. Your academic information will be reviewed, and if it is successful, you will receive a notification on your dashboard. When approved, your matriculation number will be automatically generated and shown on your dashboard. Your username will now change to your matriculation number, while your password remains unchanged.

Providing student biodata

Complete each section of your biodata as required:

Upload scanned copies of these documents:

Recent passport (not older than one month)

Birth certificate

Certificate of local government of origin

Court affidavit

Attestation letter

JAMB admission letter

O’Level result(s)

NCE/ND/HND (for direct entry)

2. Click on "Finalise and Preview Biodata Registration".

Print your biodata and visit the screening officer with the documents you supplied for verification. Note that a matric number will only be generated if you pass the screening. If you do not pass the online screening, visit the admission officer for assistance.

McPherson University admission requirements

McPherson University offers a range of diverse courses for students seeking higher education. undergraduate admission requirements include specific UTME subject combinations and Direct Entry (DE) qualifications.

1. Law

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English Language, Literature in English, and any other Art and Social Science subjects. Candidates may join in year two but must take 100-level courses. Diploma (2-3 years) with credit passes in five subjects, including English Language and Literature. Three passes at Principal/Advanced Level in HSC, plus O’Level requirements. Two Principal/Advanced Level passes in HSC/GCE, plus O’Level requirements. An acceptable First Degree.

2. Biochemistry & Molecular Biology

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English, Biology, Chemistry, Physics/Mathematics. Two A-level passes in relevant subjects, mainly Biology and Chemistry.

3. Microbiology

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics/Mathematics. Two A-level passes in Chemistry and one from Biology/Zoology/Botany.

4. Biotechnology

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English, Biology, Chemistry. Two A-level passes in relevant subjects, including Biology and Chemistry.

5. Industrial Chemistry

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English, Chemistry, Physics, Biology/Agricultural Science/Mathematics. Two A-level passes in Chemistry and one in Mathematics, Physics, or Biology. ND/HND in Science Laboratory Technology at pass level or NCE with UTME requirements. IJMB, JUPEB, or transfer students from other universities with relevant qualifications.

6. Industrial Mathematics

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English, Mathematics, and any two from Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Biology, Agricultural Science. Two A-level passes, including Mathematics, Physics, Economics, Chemistry. NCE with merit in relevant subjects. ND/HND in relevant courses.

7. Physics Electronics

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Mathematics. Two A-level passes in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, or Biology. ND with credit in Physics, Electronics, Computer Science , or related fields. Transfer students in relevant disciplines.

8. Cyber Security

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry/Biology. ‘A’ level passes in two relevant science subjects.

9. Computer Science

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry/Biology. Two A-level passes, including Mathematics. Diploma in Data Processing with merit or OND/HND in related fields with a B grade.

10. Software Engineering

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry/Biology. ‘A’ level passes in two relevant science subjects.

11. Information Technology

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry/Biology. _

12. Accounting

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English, Mathematics, Economics, and a Social Science subject. Three A-level passes in Economics, Accounting, Business Management, Government, or Geography.

13. Finance

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English, Mathematics, Economics, and Social Science. Three A-level passes in Economics, Accounting, Business Management, Government, or Geography.

14. Business Administration

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English, Mathematics, Economics, and Social Science. You need two A-level passes for business administration in Economics, Accounting, Business Management, Government, Geography, Mathematics, Statistics, Psychology, or Sociology.

15. Economics

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English, Mathematics, Economics, and Social Science. Two A-level passes in Economics, Accounting, Business Management, Government, Geography, Mathematics, Statistics, Psychology, or Sociology.

16. International Relations

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English, Mathematics, and any two of Economics, History, Government, Geography, Literature-in-English, French. Three A-level passes in relevant subjects.

17. Marketing

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English, Mathematics, Economics, and Social Science. Two A-level passes in Accounting, Business Management, Government, or Geography.

18. Mass Communication

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English and three Arts/Social Sciences subjects. Two A-level passes in Arts and Social Science subjects.

19. English and Literary Studies

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) Literature-in-English, one other Arts subject, and one Arts/Social Science subject. Two A-level passes in relevant subjects, mainly English and Literature-in-English. OND with Upper Credit in relevant fields.

20. History and International Studies

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) History/Government and two other Arts/Social Science subjects. Two A-level passes in relevant subjects, particularly History, Government, and Literature-in-English. OND with Upper Credit in Humanities.

21. Religion and Peace Studies

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) CRS/IRS and two other subjects. Two A-level passes, including Religious Studies (CRS/IRS).

22. Nursing Science

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) Students must have performed well in English, Physics, Biology, and Chemistry for nursing science Two A-level passes in Biology and Chemistry. OND/HND in Medical/Biological Sciences may be admitted into the 200 level. Registered Nurse or Midwifery Certificate with five O’level credits, including English, Mathematics, Physics, Biology, and Chemistry, in at least two sittings.

23. Medical Laboratory Science

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English, Physics, Biology, Chemistry. GCEA/IJMB with two relevant science subjects. OND with lower credit in relevant fields and five O’level credit passes.

24. Public Health

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English, Biology, Chemistry, Physics/Economics. Two A-level passes in Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Registered Nurses, Community Health Officers, Environmental Health Officers, or candidates with NCE/OND in relevant fields with merit pass.

25. Health Information Management (HIM)

UTME subjects Direct Entry (DE) English, Biology, Chemistry, Physics/Economics. Two A-level passes in relevant subjects such as Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Registered Nurses, Community Health Officers, Environmental Health Officers, or NCE/OND holders in relevant fields with at least a merit pass.

What is the acceptance rate for McPherson College?

According to EduRank, McPherson College has an acceptance rate of 61% based on admission statistics of closely ranked nearby universities with similar research profiles that publish such data.

What is McPherson University's cut-off mark?

The learning institution has not announced its 2024/2025 cut-off marks. However, if you meet the admission requirements pointed out above in your preferred programme, you can be admitted to the learning institution.

Is the McPherson University admission list out?

To check if McPherson University's admission list is out, contact the university directly using their official contact details. However, successful applicants will receive a notification on their dashboard once their admission is confirmed.

The McPherson University admission portal provides students with all the necessary information for applying, tracking admission status, and efficiently completing required procedures. Scholars can seamlessly secure a spot by following the outlined procedures and fulfilling the requirements.

