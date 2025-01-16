Trump’s Inauguration: Deeper Life Kumuyi Gets US Presidential Invite to Attend Key Event
- Pastor William Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Church has been invited as a guest to Donald Trump's inauguration
- Reports disclosed that the man of God will attend the event and later carry out other key engagements
- Kumuyi will join other global leaders to witness Trump's second and final inauguration as US president on January 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, will attend United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump's second inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Monday, January 20.
A. Larry Ross Communications, a U.S.-based communications outfit, revealed this in a statement on Thursday, January 16.
Renowned for his impactful teachings and global evangelistic reach, Kumuyi’s presence highlights the significance of religious freedom and Christian unity at a time of global spiritual shifts.
Kumuyi’s hail Trump’s leadership on Christian values
Speaking on the development, Kumuyi praised Trump for his commitment to Christian values, citing his groundbreaking efforts to champion international religious freedom and support faith-based priorities during his first term.
Trump’s inauguration: Kumuyi’s engagements
During his visit, Kumuyi plans to engage with U.S. lawmakers, church leaders, and media representatives to discuss key issues challenging the global Christian community.
As reported by PM News, he has emphasised the growing prominence of the Global South, particularly Africa, Asia, and Latin America, in shaping the future of Christianity.
Kumuyi will be available for interviews in Washington, D.C., from January 17 to 27, sharing insights into the evolving landscape of Christianity and the vital role of faith-based dialogue in shaping a more united world.
Donald Trump’s inauguration
Donald Trump's second inauguration as the 47th President of the United States is scheduled for January 20, 2025.
The event will take place on the West Front of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., and will include a swearing-in ceremony, an inaugural luncheon, and a parade.
This inauguration marks the commencement of Trump's second and final non-consecutive term as U.S. President.
Bassey to lead worship at Trump’s inauguration
Legit.ng reported that Nigerian pastor and gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has been invited to serve at US President-elect Donald Trump's Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Reverend Merrie Turner will host the non-governmental and non-political event, which will take place prior to President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance's inauguration.
Source: Legit.ng
