Sa'adu Zungur University portal: check admission status and registration guide

Sa'adu Zungur University (SAZU), formerly Bauchi State University, Gadau (BASUG), is one of the top public learning institutions in Nigeria. To streamline access to its services and programmes, the university has introduced several systems, with the Sa'adu Zungur University portal being a key resource for both prospective and current students.

Sa'adu Zungur University portal allows prospective and continuing students to access vital services.

Sa'adu Zungur University (SAZU) was established in 2011 and has three campuses: Misau, Bauchi, and Gadau (the main campus). If you plan on joining SAZU, ensure you are familiar with the portal's features to seamlessly access different services, such as checking admission status and the registration process.

Sa'adu Zungur University portal

In June 2024, the institution changed its name from Bauchi State University, Gadau (BASUG) to Sa'adu Zungur University (SAZU). It is also in the process of changing the university website address from basug.edu.ng to sazu.edu.ng. The website facilitates communication between the university and students.

Registered students can use the institution portal to perform various activities, such as checking admission status, making payments, checking results, and registering for courses. Below are guides on accessing various services on the SAZU portal.

Sa'adu Zungur University registration portal

You must apply using the Sa'adu Zungur University registration portal to be admitted to the university. The institution offers several programs, including evening, diploma, certificate, top-up degree, HND to BSc conversion, and part-time programs.

The applications for these programs will close on 2 February 2025. Below are the essential steps highlighted for a smooth SAZU screening application.

Sa'adu Zungur University applicant portal log-in homepage.

Visit the SAZU applicant portal to start the application process. If you don't have an account, you can create one by clicking New Application and filling out the necessary information. Log in using your phone number as your username and password. Make the N10,000 payment application fee and complete your application form. Upload the required documents, such as a passport photograph. Click Submit to submit the application form. However, before submitting, cross-check to ensure all the information is correct. Print your application form by clicking Print Application.

The applicants will be contacted via SMS for the screening date, time, and venue.

How to check Bauchi State University admission online

You can verify if your name is on the admission list by visiting the university portal. Alternatively, you can check your admission status through the JAMB portal. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to check.

Visit the JAMB admission portal. Log in to your JAMB profile with your username and password. Scroll down, then locate and click the Check Admission Status tab. Select your Exam year and enter your registration number in the required column. Click on Check Admission Status to access your SAZU admission status.

You can download and print your admission letter if your name appears online on the Bauchi State University admission list.

Sa'adu Zungur University portal can be used for several services, including checking admission status.

The shortlisted applicants are required to undergo physical screening. This process started on 13 January 2025 at the respective campuses and will close on 27 January 2025. Here are the .

Applicants must bring originals and photocopies of their credentials for verification purposes. Other credentials include a computer printout of their SSCE result, JAMB result, online screening form, a recent passport photograph, and a scratch card to verify their O'Level result.

Candidates must upload their O'Level on the JAMB portal at any JAMB-accredited centre.

Two (2) to three (3) days after a successful screening, candidates should check the JAMB Portal to accept and print their JAMB Admission Letters.

Only candidates accepted at JAMB can access the Sa’adu Zungur University admission in the portal.

What is the acceptance fee for the Bauchi State University?

The higher learning institution allegedly charges an acceptance fee of N2,500 for indigenous students and N5,000 for non-indigenes. The fee should be paid after your name has been shortlisted and you accept the offer.

Is the Bauchi State University admission list out?

All 2024/2025 first, supplementary, and third-batch admission lists have already been released. Only candidates who were successfully shortlisted for admission were listed.

The Sa'adu Zungur University portal is vital for prospective and continuing students to access several services. You can easily check your admission status, make payments, register for courses, and view your academic results in only a few steps. The portal is the central hub for all admission-related activities.

