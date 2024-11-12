Novena University is a private Nigerian university located in Ogume, Delta State. It was founded in 2005 by Chuks Ochonogor and was the first private university established in Delta State. For prospective students, Novena University courses cater for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Novena University is located in Ogume, Delta State, Nigeria. Photo: @novenauniversityogume on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The university prides itself on the quality of its academic and research programs. Its vision is to develop and promote the advancement of knowledge through excellence in scholarship to benefit society. Novena University courses offer aspiring students an all-around learning experience.

Novena University courses

Novena University Kwale offers several undergraduate and postgraduate courses, categorised into faculties, also known as colleges. Below is an overview of undergraduate courses and the colleges provided at the institution.

College of Medical and Health Sciences

The College of Medical and Health Sciences aims to produce health professionals for the national and international scene. The departments under it include:

Medicine And Surgery – MBBS

Bachelor of Dental Surgery – BDS

Doctor of Pharmacy – Pharm.D

Doctor of Optometry – O.D.

B.N.Sc. Nursing Science

B.M.L.S. Medical Laboratory Science

Public and Community Health

School of Basic Medical Sciences has the following departments:

B.Sc. Anatomy

B.Sc. Pharmacology

B.Sc. Physiology

B.Sc., PGD, M.Sc., and Ph.D. in Biochemistry,

College of Law (LL.B.)

The institution's law program offers a course for interested candidates. Here is the department:

Law

College of Management and Social Sciences

This college offers four-year degree programmes for students wishing to obtain a first degree in any of the disciplines in the college. These departments are:

Department of Accounting and Finance running

a. B.Sc. Accounting

b. B.Sc. Banking and Finance

B.Sc., PGD, M.Sc., and Ph.D. in:

a. Business Administration

b. Marketing

B.Sc., PGD, M.Sc., and Ph.D. in Economics, specialising in Econometrics, Monetary Economics, Labour and Industrial Economics

B.Sc., PGD, M.Sc., and Ph.D. in Political Science, Public Administration, International Relations, and Strategic Studies

B.Sc., PGD, M.Sc., and Ph.D. in Mass Communication

B.Sc., PGD, M.Sc., and Ph.D. in Intelligence and Security Studies specialising in Cyber Crime and Information Systems, Global Security, Terrorism and Policing, Criminology and Security Studies, Defence and Strategic Studies, Criminal Intelligence and Policing, Fraud and Investigations.

College of Natural and Applied Sciences

The College of Natural and Applied Sciences consists of four departments. These programmes are based on the philosophy that natural and applied science is necessary for a nation's progress. The departments are:

B.Sc., PGD, M.Sc., and Ph.D. in Petroleum Refining and Production, Oil and Gas Technology, Geology and Petroleum Studies, and Environmental Management.

B.Sc., PGD, M.Sc., and Ph.D. in Microbiology, Biomedical Science, and Environmental Microbiology

College of Computing and Telecommunications

The College of Computing and Telecommunications offers marketable telecommunications courses. They include the following:

Computer Science running B.Sc., PGD, M.Sc. and Ph.D.

Software Engineering

Cyber Security

Telecommunications Technology

Information Systems

Information Technology

Postgraduate courses

Apart from the undergraduate programmes, Novena University offers several postgraduate programmes in four departments. Below are the institution's doctoral programmes.

Intelligence and Security Studies

M.Sc. and PGD in the following specialisations:

Intelligence & Security Studies

Cyber Crime & Information Security

Criminal Intelligence & Policing

Criminology & Crime Management

Forensics & Investigation

Global Security & Terrorism

Defence & Strategic Studies

Sociology & Criminology

Disaster Management

Maritime Security and Safety

Business Administration

i. MBA in the following specialisations:

Accounting

Management

Marketing

Finance

Oil & Gas Management

Information Technology Management

ii. M.Sc. & PGD in the following specialisations:

Management

Marketing

Oil & Gas Management

Business Information Systems

Telecommunications & Information Systems Management

Information Technology Management

Biological Sciences

M.Sc. & PGD in the following specialisations:

Environmental & Public Health Microbiology

Food & Industrial Microbiology

Medical Microbiology

Biomedical Sciences

Microbiology

Environmental Management

Public Health

i. M.Sc. & PGD in the following specialisations:

Environmental Health

Biostatistics; Primary Health Care

Epidemiology

Health Education

Health, Safety & Disaster Management

ii. MPH (Master of Public Health)

Novena University admission requirements

The institution has announced its admission requirements for the 2024/2025 academic year, detailing the criteria for both undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Undergraduate applicants

The following are the general requirements for Novena University undergraduate applicants.

For 100 level (UME), the candidates must obtain five credits at SSCE or equivalent in relevant subjects in no more than two settings.

Score a minimum of 160 points in UME in relevant subjects.

For Direct Entry (DE) or 200 level, candidates should, in addition to SSCE, obtain at least two A'Level or its equivalent passes in relevant subjects or possess a good first degree in another field, as the case may be.

Credit passes in both English Language and Mathematics are compulsory for admission into any course in the institution.

The general Novena University admission requirements for postgraduate programmes are as follows.

For the postgraduate diploma programme, candidates must hold a first degree, HND, or equivalent qualification in relevant disciplines from any of Nigeria's recognised universities or polytechnics.

For the M.Sc, MBA, and MPH programmes, candidates must hold a first degree with a minimum of 2nd Class Lower. PGD or equivalent certificates in relevant disciplines of Novena University or any other university are also required.

Novena University cut-off mark

The Novena University has approved 160 and above as the JAMB cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 admission. Potential students must have scored at least 160 in their UME to be considered for admission.

Novena University admission procedure

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for admission at Novena University.

Novena University admission portal login home page. Photo: @novenauniversity.edu.ng

Source: Original

Visit the official Novena University portal. Click 'Apply Now.' On the NOU admission portal, under Undergraduate Application, tap the 'Click Here To Begin Registration' to complete the required personal details to create an account. If you already have an account, log in to your application portal by entering your email and password. Fill out the application form. Pay the application fee. Upload the required documents. Click on the 'Submit Application' button to submit your application form. The institution will review your application. Print Acknowledgement slip. Track your admission.

Where is Novena University located?

The private university is located in Ogume, Delta State, Nigeria. Its address is Ogume, PMB 2, Kwale, Delta State, Nigeria.

Is Nursing accredited at Novena University?

Yes. Novena University is among the private universities offering Nursing. The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited Novena University's Bachelor of Nursing Science programme in Ogume, Delta State, Nigeria.

How can I get admission to Novena University?

You can apply online for admission into Novena University, Ogume, by visiting the university application portal and filling out the application form. You can also visit the campus and do the application physically.

Knowing Novena University courses' cut-off marks and admission requirements for 2024/2025 will help you determine if you qualify to enrol. The institution has highly qualified staff and modern facilities, making it ideal for pursuing courses that positively prepare graduates to impact various sectors.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Gregory University courses, portal, and admission procedure. Gregory University is a private Catholic university established in 2012. It is named after Pope Gregory 1.

Gregory University is located in Abia State, Nigeria. It offers 55 degree courses through 12 colleges. The cut-off marks are considerable, allowing more students to access different fields while maintaining excellent standards.

Source: Legit.ng