Covenant University celebrated a milestone at its 19th convocation on Friday, with a remarkable total of 339 students graduating with First-Class degrees.

The announcement was made by the University's Registrar, Mrs. Regina Tobi-David, during the ceremony held in Ota, Ogun State.

339 first-class degrees awarded at Covenant University. Photo credit: Covenant University

The event, themed “Release of Eagles for 2024,” marked the graduation of 1,607 students, including 1,456 undergraduates and 151 postgraduates. This year's convocation highlighted the institution's commitment to academic excellence and innovation.

While congratulating the students, Mrs. Tobi-David noted the significance of the record number of First-Class degrees.

Covenant University's consistent focus on quality education, robust curriculum, and comprehensive development programs has contributed to this outstanding achievement.

The university continues to set high standards in Nigeria's educational landscape, emphasizing not only academic prowess but also the holistic development of its students.

The convocation ceremony was a grand celebration of the students' hard work and dedication, reflecting the university's motto of producing graduates who are ready to take on global challenges.

As these new graduates step into the world, they carry with them the values and skills imparted by Covenant University, poised to make significant contributions to their respective fields.

This historic achievement at Covenant University also showed the institution's role in shaping the future leaders of Nigeria and beyond.

Covenant University emerges Nigeria’s overall best varsity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Covenant University, a private institution in Nigeria, has emerged as the country's top university in the Times Higher Education (THE) 2025 Rankings.

THE Rankings, a comprehensive global assessment, evaluated 2000 universities across 115 countries and regions.

The rankings were based on 18 indicators measuring performance in teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

