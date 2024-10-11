Record-Breaking 339 First-Class Degrees Awarded at Covenant University's 19th Graduation Ceremony
- Covenant University in Ota, Ogun State celebrated a historic milestone at its 19th convocation, with 339 students achieving First-Class degrees
- This remarkable accomplishment was highlighted during the "Release of Eagles for 2024" ceremony, where 1,607 students, including 1,456 undergraduates and 151 postgraduates, graduated
- Registrar Mrs. Regina Tobi-David noted this first-class record as the highest in the institution's history, emphasizing Covenant University's commitment to academic excellence
Covenant University celebrated a milestone at its 19th convocation on Friday, with a remarkable total of 339 students graduating with First-Class degrees.
The announcement was made by the University's Registrar, Mrs. Regina Tobi-David, during the ceremony held in Ota, Ogun State.
The event, themed “Release of Eagles for 2024,” marked the graduation of 1,607 students, including 1,456 undergraduates and 151 postgraduates. This year's convocation highlighted the institution's commitment to academic excellence and innovation.
Covenant University celebrates 339 first-class graduates
While congratulating the students, Mrs. Tobi-David noted the significance of the record number of First-Class degrees.
Covenant University's consistent focus on quality education, robust curriculum, and comprehensive development programs has contributed to this outstanding achievement.
The university continues to set high standards in Nigeria's educational landscape, emphasizing not only academic prowess but also the holistic development of its students.
The convocation ceremony was a grand celebration of the students' hard work and dedication, reflecting the university's motto of producing graduates who are ready to take on global challenges.
As these new graduates step into the world, they carry with them the values and skills imparted by Covenant University, poised to make significant contributions to their respective fields.
This historic achievement at Covenant University also showed the institution's role in shaping the future leaders of Nigeria and beyond.
Covenant University emerges Nigeria's overall best varsity
